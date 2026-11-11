Lubbock Community Supports Seniors With 9,400+ Pounds Of Food And $2,125.78 In Walmart Drive Donations

- Lisa Carson, Administrator of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of Lubbock celebrates the generosity of local residents, volunteers, and community partners who continue to help provide essential food assistance to homebound seniors.

For many seniors, having enough food over the weekend isn't always a certainty. Limited mobility, fixed incomes, chronic health conditions, and transportation challenges can make something as simple as grocery shopping difficult. For older adults who depend on weekday meal deliveries, weekends can present an additional challenge.

On October 10, 2026, the Lubbock community came together to help address that need in an extraordinary way.

During the annual Walmart Saturday food drive, shoppers, volunteers, and community partners collected an impressive 9,402 pounds of food and $2,125.78 in monetary donations to support the Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Bag Program through the Feed Seniors Now initiative.

The remarkable accomplishment demonstrates the power of a community working together to help ensure its older residents have access to essential food resources.

Why Fighting Senior Hunger Matters

For older adults, food insecurity goes beyond an empty refrigerator. Inadequate nutrition can contribute to weakness, fatigue, and declining health, particularly for seniors managing chronic medical conditions. When combined with limited mobility or transportation, these challenges can threaten their ability to remain healthy and independent.

The Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Bag Program helps bridge this gap by providing shelf-stable food items to seniors who may otherwise struggle to access meals on Saturdays and Sundays.

What may seem like a simple donation of soup, oatmeal, or tuna can provide meaningful relief to someone facing these challenges. More importantly, it reminds seniors that their community recognizes their needs and is committed to helping.

Six Walmart Locations Unite to Support Lubbock Seniors

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers at six Walmart locations invited shoppers to add a few extra grocery items to their carts for local seniors. Through the generosity of shoppers and the dedication of volunteers, this year's Walmart Saturday food drive brought together residents and community partners to support an important local need.

These donations will benefit the Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Bag Program through Feed Seniors Now, providing essential food assistance to homebound seniors who may otherwise face challenges accessing nutritious meals on Saturdays and Sundays.

The impressive community response reflects the continued commitment of Lubbock residents, Walmart employees, volunteers, and local partners to making a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults.

The success of the food drive highlights how local partnerships and individual acts of generosity can come together to address an ongoing need in the community.

More Than 24 Years of Caring for Lubbock Seniors

For more than 24 years, Comfort Keepers of Lubbock has been dedicated to helping West Texas seniors maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life through compassionate in-home care.

That commitment extends beyond the services provided inside clients' homes. Through its longstanding relationship with Lubbock Meals on Wheels and continued involvement in Feed Seniors Now, Comfort Keepers recognizes that supporting seniors also means addressing challenges such as nutrition, isolation, and access to community resources.

"Every donation helps support a senior who may be facing challenges most of us never see, and that's what makes this effort so meaningful," said Terry Carson Malone, owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock. "We're incredibly proud of our community and grateful to everyone who continues to make this initiative possible."

While this year's tremendous success deserves recognition, the need for senior food assistance continues throughout the year. The next Walmart Saturday is scheduled for April 17, 2027, offering another opportunity for Lubbock residents to build on this extraordinary achievement.

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock extends its heartfelt appreciation to Walmart, Lubbock Meals on Wheels, the Feed Seniors Now committee, all six participating Walmart locations, volunteers, community partners, and every shopper who contributed to this meaningful effort.

Caring for our seniors means more than meeting their immediate needs. It also means making sure the generations who helped build our community continue to feel supported, valued, and remembered.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and its community involvement, visit Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, call 806-687-7800, or email comfortkeepers.

Terry Carson Malone

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX

+1 806-687-7800



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Lubbock Community Supports Seniors with 9,400+ Pounds of Food and $2,125.78 in Walmart Drive Donations News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 11, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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