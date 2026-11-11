DJ RAY G TURNS GRIEF INTO A LEGACY: OFFSET AND QUAVO TO PERFORM AT AVN STRONG BENEFIT CONCERT

Benefit Concert

Benefit Concert AVN Strong

Founded by music industry veteran DJ Ray G in memory of his son, AVN Strong will support children with disabilities and their families.

- DJ RAY GATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Music industry veteran DJ Ray G has announced the launch of the AVN Strong Foundation, a nonprofit initiative established in memory of his late son, AVN, to support children with disabilities and their families. The organization will formally introduce its mission during AVN Strong Weekend, scheduled for November 27–29, 2026, in Atlanta.The inaugural weekend will bring together members of the music industry, business leaders and community supporters for fundraising and awareness events. The November 28 benefit concert will feature performances by hip-hop artists Offset and Quavo, both longtime friends of Ray G. Slapwoods will serve as an official sponsor, while Social Currency joins as an official community partner.The foundation was inspired by Ray G's experience raising his son, who died in 2025. Through AVN Strong, he hopes to address some of the challenges encountered by families caring for children with disabilities, including the need for accessible resources, emotional support and stronger community connections."Being AVN's father changed my life," said Ray G, founder of the AVN Strong Foundation. "He brought an incredible amount of love, joy and purpose into my world. Our journey together allowed me to see firsthand the realities that children with disabilities and their families navigate every day. AVN Strong is my way of honoring my son while building something that can make a meaningful difference for other families."Ray G has spent years working in music and entertainment, developing professional relationships with artists including Cardi B, Offset and members of Migos. The foundation represents an extension of that work, bringing together his industry relationships and commitment to families affected by disabilities.AVN Strong Weekend ProgrammingThe foundation has announced the following events as part of its inaugural weekend:November 27 - AVN Strong VIP Dinner and FundraiserThe opening event will gather business leaders, entertainers, philanthropists and supporters to learn about the foundation's mission. The evening will include opportunities for fundraising, storytelling and discussions about future community partnerships.November 28 - AVN Strong Benefit ConcertOffset and Quavo will perform at the foundation's benefit concert, which will also include DJ performances, special guests and fundraising activities. The event will raise awareness of the foundation's work and support its efforts to establish programs and resources for children with disabilities and their families.Concert information and tickets are available at .Additional programming and event details will be announced through the foundation's official channels. Additional tickets and information is available at #weekend.Establishing a Long-Term Community MissionBeyond its inaugural events, the AVN Strong Foundation plans to develop initiatives focused on family support, community engagement and access to resources. Its proposed work includes partnerships with businesses, community organizations and individuals interested in supporting children with disabilities.Social Currency will support the inaugural weekend as a community partner, helping connect the foundation with cultural and business networks. Slapwoods' sponsorship will contribute to the weekend's fundraising activities."This is much bigger than one weekend," Ray G said. "This is the beginning of something I intend to build for years to come in my son's honor. I want AVN's name to continue to represent strength, love, community and support. I want families to know they are seen, and I want them to know they are not alone."The foundation plans to provide updates on its upcoming initiatives and partnership opportunities following the November launch events.About AVN Strong FoundationFounded by DJ Ray G in memory of his son, AVN, the AVN Strong Foundation is an organization dedicated to supporting children with disabilities and their families. Through fundraising, community partnerships and planned support initiatives, the foundation aims to increase access to resources, strengthen community connections and honor AVN's legacy.Website:Instagram: @avnstrongMedia ContactDerrian PerryI AM PHRESHY BRANDEmail:...Phone: 470.641.3574Additional foundation inquiries:...

Derrian 'Phreshy'Perry

I AM PHRESHY BRAND LLC

+1 470-641-3574

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DJ RAY G TURNS GRIEF INTO A LEGACY: OFFSET AND QUAVO TO PERFORM AT AVN STRONG BENEFIT CONCERT News Provided By I AM PHRESHY BRAND November 11, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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