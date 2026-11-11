Dave's Hot Chicken® Introduces World's Hottest Pepper Spice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-time offering features Pepper X®, developed by PuckerButt Pepper Company®, which earned the title of World's New Hottest Pepper by Guinness World Records®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think you know Dave's sweat-inducing Reaper pepper spice level? Meet Pepper X®. Dave's Hot Chicken is taking its signature heat to the next level with a limited-time offering featuring a spice blend made with Pepper X, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's hottest chili pepper. Available now for a limited time at Dave's Hot Chicken locations nationwide, Pepper X gives heat fans a new way to experience Dave's, while its legendary Reaper remains a permanent part of the menu.

Coming in at 2.7 million Scoville units, Pepper X peppers were developed by PuckerButt Pepper Company, founded by American chili pepper breeder“Smokin' Ed®” Currie. Currie, the company's founder and president, created both the Carolina Reaper, a former Guinness World Records titleholder, and Pepper X, which claimed the title in 2023.

“From the Carolina Reaper® to Pepper X, we've always pushed the limits of heat, and Dave's is bringing that spirit to its hot chicken,” said“Smokin' Ed” Currie, founder and president of PuckerButt Pepper Company.“Reaper fans already know Dave's doesn't mess around when it comes to heat and Pepper X takes it even further. As we always say, 'If your butt don't pucker, it ain't a PuckerButt pepper.'”

The Pepper X spice blend was developed in partnership with Chef Dave Kopushyan, co-founder of Dave's Hot Chicken, whose culinary background includes working in Thomas Keller's restaurant group. Drawing on that experience, Chef Dave worked with an extensive range of spices to build a flavor profile that goes beyond heat alone. That thoughtful approach to seasoning has been part of Dave's DNA from the beginning, and the Pepper X spice blend is, by far, the brand's hottest offering yet.

“Reaper has become a legendary part of the Dave's experience, and it isn't going anywhere,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“But Pepper X gives our biggest heat fans an even greater challenge for a limited time. From Not Hot, which has no heat whatsoever, all the way to Pepper X, the hottest pepper in the world, there's a Dave's experience for everyone.”

Pepper X is a temporary addition to Dave's heat lineup. Guests can continue to choose from the brand's seven core spice levels, ranging from Not Hot, which delivers all the flavor without any heat, to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver. The new Pepper X spice level can be ordered with Dave's Tenders, Sliders, Bites and even Hot Mozz. The brand's recently introduced, oversized XL Slider is also available in any heat level.

For more information and to find a nearby restaurant, visit or follow @daveshotchicken on social media.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave's Hot Chicken

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

PBPC, LLC, home of SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERsells USDA Organic, high-quality, Kosher, and all-natural, smokin'-hot mashes, sauces, fresh peppers, dried peppers and powders, seeds, and other fine merchandise at stores throughout the country, on its website at