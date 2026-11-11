Chicagoan Creates A Platform Where Agave Beverages Are Redefined As A Bridge To Mesoamerica

Argelia Martinez receives Mezcalogist certification at graduation ceremony in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca-the historic cradle of mezcal

Founder of Vida Mia Cocktails is on a Mission to Center Indigenous Culture and Expand Educational Tastings Globally

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Argelia Martínez, founder of Vida Mia Cocktails, became certified as a Mezcalogist following her completion of the rigorous Universidad del Mezcal program. Created by Aventureros del Mezcal in affiliation with the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo and the Centro de Innovación y Desarrollo Agroalimentario (CIDA), this credential establishes Martínez as one of the premier U.S.-based Latina agave spirits educators with formal academic authority in traditional agave science, culture, and ethics.The intensive 143-hour program, conducted in Spanish, covered the history, biology, production, and global business of mezcal. Designed to train industry leaders as "agents of change," the curriculum emphasized ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of ancestral distillation techniques. The program concluded with an immersive field residency alongside master mezcaleros at family-owned production facilities (palenques), culminating in a graduation ceremony in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca-the historic cradle of mezcal."Agave or maguey varieties are deeply tied to the history of Mesoamerican people, sacred rituals, and modern-day families who nurture the maguey plant," said Argelia Martínez, Founder & Certified Mezcalogist of Vida Mia Cocktails. "Earning this certification allows Vida Mia to fortify an authentic, continuous bridge between Chicago and Mexico. My goal is to elevate mezcal with the same academic reverence as fine wine, replacing fast-drinking shot culture with slow, intentional tasting rituals that celebrate Mexican heritage and empower drinkers globally."Founded in 2018 as an ode to her parents' roots in Guanajuato and Hidalgo, Vida Mia Cocktails has built a reputation for high-impact corporate workshops, cultural events, and interactive team-building experiences. Martínez is expanding her business scope to include keynote speaking on agave heritage, guided executive mezcal tastings, and masterclass lectures for culinary institutions, cultural festivals, and corporate clients nationwide.About Vida Mia CocktailsFounded in 2018 by Argelia Martínez, Vida Mia Cocktails is a Chicago-based boutique mixology and beverage education brand dedicated to celebrating Mexican culture and heritage through agave spirits. Specializing in slow-drinking rituals, inclusive mixology (featuring both spirits and craft non-alcoholic creations), and corporate team-building, Vida Mia Cocktails transforms drinking into a storytelling and educational experience.

Argelia Martinez

Principal and Certified Mezcalogist

+1 773-988-8203

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Chicagoan Creates a Platform Where Agave Beverages Are Redefined as a Bridge to Mesoamerica News Provided By Vida Mia November 11, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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