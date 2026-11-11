Charcoal Market To Reach 93.39 Million Tons By 2031, Driven By Grilling And Purification Demand - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Charcoal Market growth is supported by rising demand for grilling, industrial fuel, water purification, and sustainable carbon products.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global charcoal market size is projected to grow from 73.26 million tons in 2025 and 76.29 million tons in 2026 to 93.39 million tons by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2026–2031. Charcoal serves different purposes across regions, remaining a household fuel in emerging economies while supporting premium grilling and industrial purification in developed markets. Tropical producers supply export markets, although urban households in parts of Africa and Asia are increasingly switching to LPG. Briquettes held 39.22% of the market in 2025, while coconut-shell charcoal is gaining demand due to its use in water treatment and pharmaceuticals. Producers with FSC certification and biochar carbon credits are also gaining opportunities in Europe and Japan, where buyers prioritize traceable and lower-emission supplies.Charcoal Market Emerging Trends:Growing Preference for Premium Outdoor CookingConsumers in developed markets are showing greater interest in premium grilling products, including artisanal lump charcoal and Japanese Binchotan. Brands are also introducing flavored charcoal and specialized accessories to attract barbecue enthusiasts. European retailers are exploring alternative feedstocks, such as coconut shells, to address air-quality requirements. This shift toward higher-value products is helping offset slower demand in mature markets.Rising Use of Activated Charcoal in Water Treatment and HealthcareDemand for activated charcoal is increasing across municipal water filtration and pharmaceutical applications. Concerns about water contaminants, including PFAS, are encouraging utilities to adopt advanced filtration materials. Its established role in healthcare is also supporting demand for high-purity charcoal products, creating opportunities beyond traditional cooking uses.Wider Adoption in Metal and Cement ManufacturingIndustrial producers are exploring biochar as a partial substitute for conventional coke and fossil fuels. Steelmakers are assessing its potential to lower production emissions, while cement companies are using it in co-firing applications. These developments are creating additional demand from industrial buyers and offering charcoal producers more diverse sales channels.Global Charcoal Industry Recent DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: Germany's Thünen Institute introduced a reference guide using microscopic images and wood-species descriptions to help businesses and authorities identify the origin of charcoal and barbecue briquettes. The tool is intended to support traceability checks and compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation.October 2025: Haycarb announced a new manufacturing facility in the PHIVIDEC Industrial Zone, Misamis Oriental. The first phase is designed to produce 6,000 metric tons of activated carbon annually, using the region's coconut-shell resources, with commissioning planned for April 2027.For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:Charcoal Market Segmentation:By Product TypeBriquettesHardwood LumpCoconut-ShellBinchotanOther Product Types (Sugar Charcoal, Mangrove, Shisha, Sawdust, and Root)By ApplicationCooking FuelBarbecue/Outdoor Grilling (Retail and HoReCa)Metallurgical FuelWater and Air PurificationHealthcareCosmetics and Personal CareOther Applications (Barbecue and Horticulture)By GeographyAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaThe Charcoal Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Charcoal Market Breakdown by RegionCharcoal Demand and Production Across Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific remains a major center for charcoal production and consumption, supported by industrial use in China and household demand in rural India. Although LPG adoption is reducing charcoal use in Indian cities, rural households continue to rely on solid fuels. Across ASEAN countries, access to coconut-shell feedstock supports activated carbon production, with exporters supplying markets such as Japan and South Korea, where demand for traceable products is increasing.Market Developments in North America and EuropeNorth America relies on imports from countries such as Paraguay, Argentina, and Mexico to meet demand for grilling charcoal. Mexico also serves as an export base, supported by its established charcoal production clusters. In Europe, buyers are placing greater emphasis on certified sourcing to meet deforestation-related requirements. This is encouraging importers to work more closely with suppliers in Brazil and Indonesia, while adding pressure to procurement costs.“The charcoal market is supported by its continued use in household cooking and heating, industrial fuel applications, and metal production, alongside demand from foodservice and outdoor cooking. This report evaluates the factors influencing market demand, shifts in consumption patterns, and opportunities across product types and end-use industries, offering industry stakeholders a clearer understanding of market developments and the competitive landscape,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.Charcoal CompaniesBRICAPAR S.A. Charcoal BriquettesCalgon Carbon CorporationDuraflame, Inc.E & C CharcoalEtoshaFire & FlavorFogo CharcoalGRYFSKANDHaycarb PLCJACOBI CARBONS GROUPKingsford Products CompanyMATSURI INTERNATIONAL CO. LTDMesjaya Sdn BhdNAMCHARNamCo Charcoal and Timber ProductsOxford Charcoal CompanyParaguay CharcoalPlantarPT Cavron GlobalRoyal Oak Enterprises, LLCSagar Charcoal and Firewood DepotSubur Tiasa Holdings BerhadTimber Charcoal Company LLCExplore Trending Report from Mordor Intelligence Database:Electroactive Polymer Market: The global electroactive polymer market is segmented by type (conductive plastics, inherently conductive polymers, and more), form (films, fibers, and more), application (actuators and sensors, energy generation, and more), end-user industry (electrical and electronics, automotive, and more), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more).Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:Acrylic Emulsions Market Size: The global acrylic emulsions market is segmented by type (pure acrylic emulsion, styrene acrylic emulsion, and vinyl acrylic emulsion), application (paints and coatings, construction material additives, and more), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).Gas Separation Membrane Market Share: The global gas separation membrane market is segmented by material type (polyimide and polyamide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and other materials, including nanostructured membranes), application (nitrogen generation and oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, hydrogen sulphide removal, and other applications, including carbonation), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more).Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends: The global aerospace adhesives and sealants market is segmented by resin (acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, VAE/EVA, and other resins), technology (hot melt, reactive, sealants, solvent-borne, UV-cured adhesives, and water-borne), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:Tempered Glass Market Growth: The global tempered glass market is segmented by end-user industry (automotive, construction, electronics, and other end-user industries) and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.For any inquiries, please contact:...

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Charcoal Market to Reach 93.39 Million tons by 2031, Driven by Grilling and Purification Demand - Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 11, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry



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