RI Governor-Elect Helena Foulkes & US Congressman Gabe Amo Join NEMIC '26 Fall Pitch Event Future State Of Innovation

Governor-Elect Foulkes speaking on RI's emerging Life Science ecosystem

Congressman Amo speaking on innovation and federal collaboration

Governor-Elect Foulkes connecting with RI constituents, innovators, and founders.

The appearance of RI's incoming Gov. & its 1st Congressional District Rep. signals the growing State and Federal attention to life sciences in the Ocean State.

- Governor-Elect Helena B. FoulkesPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 5th, just two days after Rhode Island voters elected Helena B. Foulkes as the state's next governor, the Governor-Elect and U.S. Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) appeared at the New England Medical Innovation Center's (NEMIC) 2026 Fall Pitch Event in Providence, bringing an unmistakable message about the growing significance of healthcare innovation and the life sciences to Rhode Island's economic future.Their presence at the November 5th event was more than a ceremonial appearance. It represented an important intersection of public leadership, private-sector innovation, and the entrepreneurial talent working to develop the next generation of healthcare technologies. At a moment when Rhode Island is considering how to strengthen its economy, attract investment, create high-value employment, and establish a more competitive position in the regional and national innovation landscape, the participation of the state's incoming chief executive and a sitting member of Congress sent a meaningful signal: the future of life sciences and healthcare innovation has earned a place in Rhode Island's broader economic conversation.For Foulkes, whose election followed a career in healthcare and business leadership, including serving as president of CVS Pharmacy, the visit offered an opportunity to engage directly with the entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators working at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Her decision to attend just 48 hours after securing the governorship was particularly notable, placing Rhode Island's innovation community among the early stakeholders with whom the incoming administration would engage.For Congressman Amo, whose federal role provides a connection between Rhode Island's economic priorities and opportunities in Washington, the visit highlighted the importance of ensuring that local innovators and emerging companies have access to the resources, partnerships, investment, and infrastructure necessary to compete and grow. His participation also underscored the importance of connecting Rhode Island's innovation economy to the broader federal landscape of healthcare research, technology development, entrepreneurship, and economic competitiveness.A pivotal moment for Rhode Island's life sciences economyRhode Island has an opportunity to play a much larger role in the future of healthcare innovation. The state benefits from a concentration of healthcare institutions, academic research, technical expertise, entrepreneurial talent, and established industry organizations. Yet possessing these assets is only part of the equation. Translating research, promising technologies, and entrepreneurial ideas into commercially viable companies, new jobs, and solutions that reach patients requires an intentional and coordinated ecosystem.That is where organizations like NEMIC play a critical role.The New England Medical Innovation Center is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to strengthen the healthcare innovation and life sciences ecosystem by helping innovators navigate the often complicated journey from concept to commercialization. Through commercialization support, workforce development, industry partnerships, expert advising, and entrepreneurial programming, NEMIC connects emerging companies with the knowledge, relationships, and resources they need to advance.This work addresses one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare innovation: the gap between developing a promising technology and successfully bringing it to market. A breakthrough idea does not automatically become a successful business, attract investment, gain regulatory approval, achieve clinical adoption, or ultimately improve patient outcomes. Progress requires specialized expertise, access to industry partners, capital connections, workforce capabilities, and an environment in which innovators can build and grow.NEMIC works across these intersections, serving as a neutral nonprofit innovation partner that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, industry experts, and public-sector stakeholders. Its role is not simply to help startups launch, but to strengthen the infrastructure that allows healthcare innovation to take root, scale, and generate lasting economic and societal value.To date, NEMIC reports having supported more than 515 startups, contributed to the creation of 367 high-value jobs, and helped advance innovations that have impacted more than 120,000+ lives. These outcomes reflect the potential of a coordinated innovation ecosystem to produce benefits extending well beyond individual companies.The question facing Rhode Island is not whether the state has the talent, ideas, or institutional assets to participate in the future of healthcare innovation. It is whether those assets can be connected, supported, and mobilized effectively enough to turn potential into measurable progress.NEMIC has been working for 9 years to make that possible. The organization's continued mission is to help ensure that promising healthcare innovations do not stall before reaching the people who need them, while strengthening the companies, workforce, partnerships, and economic opportunities that can make Rhode Island a more significant player in the life sciences economy. The significance of November 5 may ultimately be measured not simply by who attended, but by what comes next: whether the attention generated by the gathering helps translate into stronger partnerships, new investment, expanded commercialization opportunities, and a sustained commitment to building Rhode Island's healthcare innovation economy.Rhode Island is already seizing an opportunity to strengthen its position in the regional and national life sciences landscape. But realizing that potential will require more than attracting individual companies or celebrating isolated successes. It will require a coordinated commitment to building an environment where healthcare innovators can start, grow, commercialize, manufacture, and succeed. It will require stronger connections between industry and academia, expanded pathways into high-value careers, and continued investment in the organizations that help businesses navigate the journey from idea to market. It will also require meaningful engagement between the public and private sectors.For NEMIC, the visit was an opportunity to showcase the people and companies driving healthcare innovation across the state. More importantly, it was an opportunity to demonstrate what a connected, collaborative, and forward-looking life sciences ecosystem can accomplish. We are grateful to Governor-Elect Foulkes and Congressman Amo for joining us, recognizing our community, and publicly acknowledging the role that organizations like NEMIC play in Rhode Island's future.The next generation of Rhode Island's economy is being built right now. It is being built by innovators, entrepreneurs, employers, and partners who believe that some of the world's most important healthcare challenges can be addressed through innovation. We look forward to working with Rhode Island's incoming leadership and our broader ecosystem to help turn that potential into lasting economic opportunity.

Andrew Williamson

New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)

+1 401-450-0733

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RI Governor-Elect Helena Foulkes & US Congressman Gabe Amo Join NEMIC '26 Fall Pitch Event; Future State of Innovation News Provided By New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) November 11, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics



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