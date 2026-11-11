Prep School Students Earn Top Scores In Advanced Placement

Courtesy of La Salle Academy

Courtesy of La Salle Academy

Courtesy of La Salle Academy

New York City Catholic Schools Going All-In on AP Learning Opportunities

- Candace D. Hammonds, President of La Salle Academy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Post recently published its twice-yearly Catholic schools special editorial section, highlighting top performing schools across New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.

One of its key narratives focused on the more rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses available to students across the wider New York metropolitan region. The editorial feature,“Advanced Level Learning,” spotlights individual students excelling in AP coursework, the insights of instructors, and how these programs aligned students for enhanced success at the college level.

Among the institutions featured was the all-boys college-preparatory school, La Salle Academy. The prep school is located in Manhattan's stylish East Village neighborhood, where it has stood since 1848.

The article showcased students excelling across multiple AP courses and many earned perfect scores on the AP exam, with teachers noting their academic success is due to their dedication in the classroom.

“Five 5s. One 4. Six students. That's what our AP calculus class did last year – and I think it tells you something very special about what is happening at La Salle Academy in Manhattan,” said Candace D. Hammonds, president of the all-boys school.

Along with AP calculus, La Salle students have access to five additional AP courses for 2026-2027: AP Spanish, AP English, AP U.S. history, AP government and politics, and AP environmental science.

Yvette Masullo, who teaches AP calculus at La Salle, felt particularly proud of this achievement, especially having taught several of the young men for three of their four years.

“At the end of my first-year teaching AP Calculus, I asked my students for honest feedback. They told me the pacing and instruction were working, but they also wanted more exposure to College Board AP-style questions. I listened, and that feedback has shaped how I teach the course today,” Masullo explained.“I knew how hard they had worked and how much they had grown. When all six earned a 4 or 5 on the AP exam-and five earned a 5-it felt like the culmination of years of work together. The scores speak volumes, but I'm most proud of the work the students put in to earn them.”

Joseph Mantilla, a graduate of La Salle's class of 2026, praised Masullo for making sure the AP calculus class was not just learning the material, but practicing and understanding it.

“AP Calculus was really important to me because it gave me a head start on college-level work and helped me build a strong understanding of the key concepts so I could go deeper into calculus.” Mantilla said.“Ms. Masullo made sure that all of us were not just learning the material but really practicing it and understanding the work. In the end, all of that work paid off-I earned a 5 on the AP exam, and I feel much more prepared for the kind of work I'll see in college.” Mantilla is currently a freshman at City College of New York.

Hammonds explained about the learning environment,“We are a small all-boys Catholic school, and I think sometimes people underestimate what can happen in a smaller environment. At La Salle, our teachers know our students. They know when to push them, when to support them and when to remind them that they are capable of more than they may realize. These results in advance placement classes and exams speak for themselves.”

She continued,“There is an incredible energy at La Salle right now. Our classrooms are alive, our academic programming is growing, and our young men are showing us exactly what they're capable of. Of course, I'm proud when a student earns a 5 on an AP exam. But I'm even prouder when a young man begins to see himself differently because of what happened in one of our classrooms. College preparation at La Salle isn't simply about getting into right fit university or college.. It's about being ready when you get there. It's about teaching our young men to think critically, work hard, advocate for themselves and walk into a college classroom knowing they belong there.”

That's why La Salle has been investing significantly, not only the school's campus facilities but establishing a business education track for students that includes a new finance lab, strengthening its sciences and wellness educational track, and exploring additional opportunities in areas of learning, including engineering programs.

Hammonds wants a young man to walk into La Salle at 13 or 14 years old and leave four years later seeing possibilities for himself that he couldn't envision when he arrived. While there, students are provided with a well-rounded education by taking advantage of internship opportunities, professional development, networking, after-school programs, resource centers, and summer enrichment. These programs provide students with the tools needed to succeed both personally and professionally.

Since its founding in 1848, La Salle provides educational, spiritual and athletic opportunities to young men as part of the international network of De La Salle Christian Brothers. For more information, contact the school at (212) 475-8940 or email at....

Christian Agredo

Butler Associates

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prep School Students Earn Top Scores in Advanced Placement News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 11, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.