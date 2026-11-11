Follicular Lymphoma Market Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Follicular Lymphoma market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Follicular Lymphoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 11, 2026, DelveInsight's“Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Follicular Lymphoma (FL) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles and examines the epidemiology, treatment landscape, market dynamics, and competitive environment shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Follicular Lymphoma Report



DelveInsight estimates the Follicular Lymphoma market in the 7MM will grow from USD 1,702 million in 2025 to USD 3,081 million in 2036, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2026–2036.

In 2024, the United States accounted for the largest market share in the 7MM (more than 65%), generating approximately USD 1,000 million. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the largest market (approximately USD 100 million) and Spain the smallest (approximately USD 60 million).

In 2024, there were approximately 35,000 diagnosed cases of FL across the 7MM, with females accounting for about 18,000. The US had nearly 17,000 cases, and EU4 and the UK about 14,000, with Germany the highest.

The 60–80 age group had the highest incidence in 2024 (about 9,000 cases), followed by ages 40–59 (about 4,000). Stage IV cases made up around 35% of the total.

In July 2026, AbbVie announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) combined with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2). It is the first bispecific-based, chemotherapy-free regimen approved in Europe for adults with relapsed or refractory FL in the second-line setting. In the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79% versus R2 alone, and nearly three in four patients achieved a complete response.

In December 2024, Incyte presented Phase III inMIND data at ASH showing that MONJUVI (tafasitamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab significantly improved progression-free survival in R/R FL.

In November 2024, AstraZeneca presented Phase I data at ASH 2024 for AZD0486, showing a 96% overall response rate and 85% complete response rate at doses of 2.4 mg and above in R/R FL.

DelveInsight's report depicts a robust pipeline featuring bispecific antibodies, next-generation ADCs, and off-the-shelf CAR constructs designed for deeper, more durable remissions with better tolerability.

Leading Follicular Lymphoma companies include Roche, Gilead/Kite, Novartis, AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Regeneron, Incyte, and others. Promising therapies include MONJUVI (tafasitamab), AZD0486, golcadomide, abexinostat, NKTR-255, CTX112, IMPT-314, and others.

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Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma is a generally indolent, slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma arising from germinal center B cells. It is the most common indolent NHL subtype, accounting for about 20–22% of cases, and is typically considered a chronic disease that is not curable. It is characterized by diffuse lymphadenopathy, bone marrow involvement, and splenomegaly. Cytopenias are relatively common, while fever, night sweats, and weight loss are uncommon without transformation to diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Diagnosis is based on histology from a lymph node or other affected tissue biopsy, with incisional biopsy preferred to assign grade and assess transformation. Nearly all cases are positive for CD19, CD20, CD10, and bcl-2, and the overwhelming majority carry the t(14;18) translocation. CT and PET scans and bone marrow analysis support diagnosis and staging.

Treatment varies by stage. Observation is appropriate for asymptomatic patients with low-bulk disease. Most patients needing therapy receive rituximab-based chemoimmunotherapy, with rituximab maintenance providing additional benefit. Lenalidomide, kinase inhibitors, stem cell transplantation, and CAR-T therapies are considered for recurrent disease, and early-stage localized disease may be treated with radiation or excision.

Follicular Lymphoma Marketed Drugs

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab): Roche LUNSUMIO is a bispecific antibody for adults with R/R FL after two or more prior systemic therapies. It binds both T cells and B cells to activate the immune system against cancerous B cells. Cytokine release syndrome is its most significant risk. It received FDA accelerated approval in December 2022, conditional European Commission authorization in June 2022, and approval in Japan in December 2024.

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeiGene BRUKINSA is a small-molecule BTK inhibitor approved with obinutuzumab for adults with R/R FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor specifically indicated for FL. The FDA granted accelerated approval in March 2024.

Other approved therapies include GAZYVA, TAZVERIK, EPKINLY/TEPKINLY, YESCARTA, BREYANZI, KYMRIAH, and RITUXAN HYCELA.

Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

MONJUVI (tafasitamab): Incyte Corporation MONJUVI is a humanized, Fc-modified cytolytic CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody that binds CD19 on B cells and causes their lysis. In the pivotal Phase III inMIND trial, combined with lenalidomide and rituximab, it met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival and key secondary endpoints in R/R FL.

AZD0486: AstraZeneca AZD0486 (formerly TNB-486) is a fully human CD19xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager with a low-affinity anti-CD3 moiety designed to reduce cytokine release while retaining potent T-cell cytotoxicity. It is in Phase III for previously untreated FL.

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Abexinostat is an oral small-molecule HDAC inhibitor in Phase II for R/R FL.

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Follicular Lymphoma Market Drivers



Rising incidence: Aging populations, better diagnostics, and longer survival are expected to increase cases, expanding the market and demand for new treatments.

Evolving treatment paradigm: Bispecific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, and targeted agents are adding options beyond chemoimmunotherapy, particularly in relapsed settings.

Robust pipeline: Bispecifics, next-generation ADCs, and off-the-shelf CAR constructs aim for deeper, more durable remissions.

Recent approvals: The European approval of TEPKINLY plus R2 introduces a chemotherapy-free bispecific regimen in second-line R/R FL. Growing healthcare spending: Rising spending worldwide is expected to make more accessible and effective therapies available.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights

Follicular Lymphoma Market Barriers



Incurable, chronic disease: Most patients face a long disease course and repeated treatment.

Competition from established options: Adoption of newer therapies depends on showing superior survival and quality-of-life benefits versus standard immunochemotherapy.

Cost, toxicity, and payer restrictions: These factors shape commercial uptake. Safety considerations: Bispecific antibodies carry risks such as cytokine release syndrome.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: Roche, Gilead/Kite, Novartis, AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Regeneron, Incyte, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, and others

Therapies: MONJUVI (tafasitamab), AZD0486, golcadomide, abexinostat, NKTR-255, CTX112, IMPT-314, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Forecast: 2026–2036) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by region and therapy, KOL views, SWOT, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Follicular Lymphoma: Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Current Treatment Practices

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Key Companies

Market Outlook

Market Access and Reimbursement

KOL Views

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Unmet Needs

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.