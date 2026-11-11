Gordon Law, P.C. Explains How Long A Military Divorce Takes In Queens, NY

MENAFN - GetNews)"Military divorce - Gordon Law, P.C. - Queens Family and Divorce Lawyer"Military deployments, court scheduling and financial or custody matters can affect divorce timelines, making it important for military families to understand New York's legal process.

QUEENS, NY – Nov. 11, 2026 – Military families considering divorce often have questions about how long the process will take, particularly when one spouse is serving on active duty or stationed outside New York. Deployment schedules, court appearances, property division and child custody arrangements can introduce additional considerations. Gordon Law, P.C. - Queens Family and Divorce Lawyer is highlighting the factors that influence military divorce timelines to help individuals in Queens understand what to expect when beginning a divorce case.

How Long Does a Military Divorce Take in Queens, NY?

A military divorce Queens, NY, can take several months or longer, depending on whether the case is uncontested or contested and whether military service affects court proceedings. An uncontested divorce may move more quickly when both spouses agree on the major issues and complete the required paperwork, while contested cases involving property, custody or support disputes can take significantly longer. Deployment, overseas assignments and protections under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) may also affect the timeline.

Unlike some legal matters, military divorce does not have one standard completion period. Each case depends on its circumstances, the court's schedule and the time needed to resolve outstanding issues.

Uncontested Military Divorce and Its Timeline

An uncontested divorce generally involves spouses who agree to end their marriage and have reached an understanding about important matters. These may include property division, debt allocation, child custody, visitation, child support and spousal maintenance.

When both parties cooperate, provide the necessary financial information and complete the required documents, the process may be more straightforward. However, an agreement between spouses does not mean the divorce becomes final immediately. New York requires specific legal documents and court procedures to be completed before a divorce judgment can be issued.

For military couples, communication can be an additional consideration. A servicemember stationed outside Queens may need to coordinate document preparation, signatures and other requirements remotely. Planning ahead and understanding the applicable filing procedures can help reduce avoidable delays.

Contested Military Divorce Can Take Longer

A contested divorce occurs when spouses disagree about one or more important issues. These disputes may involve child custody, parenting schedules, marital property, military retirement benefits, financial support or other matters that require negotiation or court intervention.

When disagreements cannot be resolved through discussions or settlement negotiations, the case may require additional court appearances, financial disclosures, hearings or a trial. Each stage can extend the overall timeline.

Military families may face further complications when one spouse is deployed or receives orders to relocate. Scheduling meetings, obtaining documents and arranging participation in legal proceedings can become more difficult when the parties are in different locations.

The complexity of the financial situation can also affect the duration of a contested divorce. For example, determining the appropriate treatment of military retirement pay may require a closer review of service history, marital property rules and applicable federal requirements.

How Deployment Affects a Military Divorce Timeline

Deployment is one of the most important factors that can influence the timing of a military divorce. Active-duty servicemembers may have limited availability for meetings, court appearances and legal paperwork because of their military responsibilities.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act provides certain protections for eligible active-duty servicemembers involved in civil proceedings. Under the SCRA, a servicemember may request a stay, or temporary postponement, when military duties materially affect the ability to participate in the case.

A court may grant an initial stay of at least 90 days when the statutory requirements are satisfied. Additional stays may also be considered under applicable circumstances. These protections are designed to help servicemembers participate meaningfully in legal proceedings rather than face adverse outcomes because of military obligations.

However, deployment does not automatically stop every divorce case. The availability and application of SCRA protections depend on eligibility, the circumstances of the case and the required court procedures. Military spouses should understand that a request for a stay may affect scheduling and the expected completion date.

New York Residency and Filing Requirements

Before filing for divorce in Queens, couples must satisfy New York's residency requirements. Depending on the circumstances, a spouse may qualify through continuous residence in New York for two years, one year combined with specific qualifying conditions, or another applicable statutory basis.

Military assignments can make residency questions more complicated. A servicemember may be stationed in another state or overseas while maintaining connections to New York. The couple's previous residence, the location of the marriage and where the grounds for divorce occurred may be relevant when evaluating whether New York courts can hear the case.

Gathering the necessary information before filing can help prevent delays caused by incomplete documentation or questions about jurisdiction.

Other Factors That Can Delay a Military Divorce

Several additional issues may affect how long a military divorce takes in Queens:



Child custody disputes: Disagreements about parenting schedules, relocation and deployment-related arrangements may require additional negotiations or court involvement.

Military retirement benefits: Dividing qualifying military retired pay requires consideration of federal law and applicable New York property division rules.

Financial disclosures: Missing income records, property documents, debt information or military benefit statements can delay financial discussions.

Communication difficulties: Different time zones, military assignments and limited availability may make it harder for spouses to exchange information and complete paperwork. Court scheduling: Filing requirements, hearing dates and the court's workload can affect when a case progresses.

Preparing relevant documents and identifying potential disagreements early may help spouses avoid unnecessary complications. However, the actual timeline will depend on the specific facts and legal requirements involved.

Understanding the Military Divorce Process in Queens

Military divorce involves both New York family law and federal protections that may apply to active-duty servicemembers. Understanding the difference between uncontested and contested proceedings, reviewing deployment-related concerns and identifying financial or custody issues can help individuals prepare for the process.

“Every military divorce has its own circumstances, and understanding the potential delays early can help families prepare for the legal process,” said the owner of Gordon Law, P.C.

Gordon Law, P.C. - Queens Family and Divorce Lawyer provides legal services for individuals handling divorce and family law matters in Queens, NY. Military families considering divorce can seek legal guidance to understand applicable requirements, address service-related concerns and determine the appropriate next steps based on their circumstances.

About Gordon Law, P.C. - Queens Family and Divorce Lawyer

Gordon Law, P.C. - Queens Family and Divorce Lawyer provides family law and divorce-related legal services to individuals in Queens, New York, and surrounding communities. The firm assists individuals navigating divorce and related family law matters. To learn more about available legal services or discuss a family law concern, call 347-670-2007.