Russia, Ukraine Agree On Major Prisoner Swap During UAE-Hosted Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Russia announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Ukraine to conduct a major prisoner exchange during negotiations hosted by the United Arab Emirates under US mediation.

Russian presidential adviser and head of Moscow's negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said at a press conference that the two sides had agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange, with details to be announced soon.

He thanked the UAE for its role in organising the negotiations.

//Petra// AF