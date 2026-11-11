Russia, Ukraine Agree On Major Prisoner Swap During UAE-Hosted Talks
Moscow, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Russia announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Ukraine to conduct a major prisoner exchange during negotiations hosted by the United Arab Emirates under US mediation.
Russian presidential adviser and head of Moscow's negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said at a press conference that the two sides had agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange, with details to be announced soon.
He thanked the UAE for its role in organising the negotiations.
//Petra// AF
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