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Russia, Ukraine Agree On Major Prisoner Swap During UAE-Hosted Talks


Date: 2026-11-11 03:36:26

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Russia announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Ukraine to conduct a major prisoner exchange during negotiations hosted by the United Arab Emirates under US mediation.

Russian presidential adviser and head of Moscow's negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said at a press conference that the two sides had agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange, with details to be announced soon.

He thanked the UAE for its role in organising the negotiations.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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