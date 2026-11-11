Professor & Director ResilienceByDesign Research Innovation Lab, Royal Roads University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Robin Cox is a Professor in the Disaster and Emergency Management graduate programs and the Program Head of the Graduate Diploma in Climate Action Leadership (MA Degree awaiting approval by BC government). Cox is also the director of the Resilience By Design (RbD) Research Innovation lab, a transdisciplinary research and educational outreach center that focus on building multigenerational climate action leadership and competency. The goal of this center is to inform, inspire, and support the well-being of people and the planet in a changing climate, through research, education, and policy advising.

Cox leads the Inspiring Climate Action Project (ICA), a $2-million project at Royal Roads funded by Natural Resources Canada and the BC Climate Action Secretariat. The 3-year ICA project is building climate adaptation capacity with organizations, professionals, businesses and communities through professional development training and networking. As part of the project, Cox is also leading the development of an evidence-informed Climate Adaptation Competency Model to help guide and standardize the professional field of climate adaptation.

As a Counselling Psychologist, Cox and her team design and conduct educational outreach initiatives focused on understanding, inspiring, and seeding meaningful child and youth engagement and resilience to support and amplify their leadership as change makers to address the complex challenges posed by climate change and disasters. The lab uses a Creative Action Research approach that reimagines research as both a means of generating knowledge and simultaneously building capacity. Using participatory and arts-based methods, design thinking, and visual storytelling, this work is designed to inspire innovation, weave connections, and build essential 21st century competencies.

–present Professor & Director ResilienceByDesign Research Innovation Lab, Royal Roads University

2007 University of British Columbia, PhD Counselling Psychology

ExperienceEducation