DUOL Stock Drop: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors They May Be Eligible To Lead The Class Action Lawsuit Against Duolingo, Inc.

The complaint alleges that Duolingo misled investors regarding the quality and sustainability of its product.

Investors who purchased Duolingo Class A common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Why Was Duolingo Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants engaged in a deliberate effort to conceal the negative impacts from the Company's push to increase monetization of its user base by bombarding them with relentless ads, upsells, and other sources of friction, while simultaneously increasing Duolingo's reliance on and use of rapidly generated AI content that was of worse quality than what the Company historically offered. All the while, defendants assured investors Duolingo was experiencing sustainable growth, including in critical metrics such as daily active users (“DAUs”) and bookings (e.g., users paying for Duolingo subscriptions).

Why Did Duolingo Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth about Duolingo came out in three partial Class Period disclosures.

First, on November 5, 2025, the Company reported its third quarter financial results, revealing a decline in DAU growth to 36%, a substantial drop from 49% in 1Q 2025 and 40% during 2Q 2025. Defendants revealed a reversal of the Company's monetization push and stated that going forward, the Company would prioritize user growth over monetization and that the Company needed to invest more in“teaching better across all our subjects.” In response, the price of Duolingo stock dropped sharply, falling 25%, or $66.28 per share, to close at $193.74 on November 6, 2025.

Next, on January 12, 2026, Duolingo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Skaruppa, had resigned. The Company also provided limited, preliminary fourth quarter 2025 operating metrics, shocking investors by revealing DAU growth of only 30% – nearly six points of additional deceleration from 3Q 2025. In response, Duolingo stock fell another 8.5%, or $14.92 per share, to close at $161.74 on January 12, 2026.

Then, after the market closed on February 26, 2026, Duolingo announced its 4Q 2025 financial results, confirmed the slowdown in DAU growth, and revealed the financial consequences of its strategy shift would result in material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, DAU growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. To that end, Defendants stated 2026 DAU growth would come in at a mere 20% and be accompanied by lower bookings and less profitability. Von Ahn further admitted that, during its monetization push, the Company deliberately introduced“friction” into the free user experience, which the Company and its high-ranking executives knew would cause users to leave the app and result in DAU slowdowns. In response to these additional disclosures, the price of Duolingo stock fell again, dropping 14%, or $16.45 per share, to close at $101 per share on February 27, 2026.

What Can Duolingo Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Duolingo, Inc. Class A common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 7, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Duolingo, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Duolingo, Inc. settles, or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









