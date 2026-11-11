DEADLINE ALERT For UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) And Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited and Yiren Digital Ltd.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: UP Fintech Holding Limited and Yiren Digital Ltd. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR )



Class period: April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Liao v. Up Fintech Holdings Limited et al, filed in the U.S. District Court District of New Jersey



The UP Fintech Holding Limited complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UP Fintech materially understated its legal and regulatory risk, considering its continued illegal activity in China.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD )



Class period: April 29, 2026 to October 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Lester et al v. Yiren Digital Ltd. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Central District of California



The Yiren Digital Ltd. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations; (ii) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk; (iii) Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and Yiren's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted; and (iv) Defendant Tang, Yiren's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



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