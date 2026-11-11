NAED Unveils PV-1 PECVD-V, A U.S.-Engineered Vertical Deposition Platform Built For 96,000-Wafer-Per-Hour Tandem Solar Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent-pending vertical PECVD/PVD architecture doubles wafer throughput over NAED's previous platform and is designed to produce perovskite/HJT tandem cells targeting 30% efficiency









MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAED Energy Holding Inc. ("NAED"), the U.S. aerospace, engineering and utility-energy company behind NAED Nexus CoreTM, today unveiled PV-1 PECVD-V, a vertical in-line deposition platform for high-volume solar cell manufacturing. PV-1 combines plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) on a single shared-carrier line. It is designed for a throughput of 96,000 wafers per hour, double the 48,000 wafers per hour of NAED's previous XL-class platform.

In PV-1, wafers travel upright on a shared carrier through every PECVD and PVD stage. To reach the second side of the wafer, the system never flips the substrate: the entire carrier is lifted and turned 180 degrees as a unit. This keeps wafers seated in the same carrier from first deposition to last, cutting direct wafer handling between process steps. The PV-1 production line, its 180-degree carrier turn, its wafer-retention carrier and the T2X tandem cell are the subject of pending U.S. patent applications assigned to NAED Energy Holding Inc. NAED's intellectual property portfolio has been independently appraised at $179 million under an ASC 820 Level 3 fair-value methodology, as of November 11, 2026.

PV-1 was engineered from the start for tandem solar. The full line, including perovskite top-cell process tools, is designed to produce NAED's T2X two-terminal perovskite/heterojunction (HJT) tandem cell, which targets 30% cell efficiency. NAED plans to bring T2X cells to both terrestrial and space solar markets, alongside a family of glass-glass T2X modules starting at 600 W.

Every PV-1 tool is designed in-house by NAED and machined in its own aerospace-grade CNC shop in the United States. The first six of PV-1's thirteen process tools are complete, and the remaining seven are in production. Engineering and design for the full PV-1 line and its production facility are complete.

"Going vertical let us double throughput and build the line around tandem cells from day one, rather than retrofitting tandem onto a platform designed for something else," said Malcom Longair, Media & Development Lead, NAED Energy Holding Inc. "With PV-1, manufacturers anywhere in the world can reserve U.S.-engineered deposition equipment built for the next generation of solar cells."

NAED is now opening reservations for PV-1 production tool slots to solar cell manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Manufacturers can request specifications and reserve a slot at NAED.energy or through the media and partnership contact below.

About NAED Energy Holding Inc.

NAED Energy Holding Inc. operates NAED Nexus CoreTM, a U.S. company spanning aerospace, engineering and utility energy. NAED designs and builds its process equipment in-house, from wet bench to deposition, and machines it in its own aerospace CNC facilities. Its NAED Energy ContinuumTM runs from Atomic Lattice to Photon Conversion, Energy Storage, Grid Infrastructure, Mobility Torque and Aerospace Propulsion. NAED operates in South Florida, New York and Nevada, with an international presence in Indonesia. Learn more at NAED.energy.

Specifications

PV-1's 96,000 wafers-per-hour figure is its rated throughput, and 30% is the T2X cell's target efficiency. Full specifications and NAED's measured station test data are available to qualified manufacturers on request.

Media & Partnership Contact

Media: Malcom Longair, Media & Development Lead, NAED Energy Holding Inc. · ... · +1 (775) 430-2652 · NAED.energy

Technical questions: ...

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