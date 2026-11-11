Roanoke City Schools To Add 313 Kw Solar Power System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rooftop System at Preston Park Elementary to Be Built by Secure Solar Futures and Financed by Pardee Renewable Energy LLC Will Save $581,000 in Energy Costs

Staunton, VA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, local governments, and businesses, will build a 313-kilowatt solar power system installed at Preston Park Elementary School in Roanoke, Va. Construction of the system is expected later this year at no capital cost to the Roanoke Schools through a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Secure Solar Futures. Pardee Renewable Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Pardee Resources Company, will provide the majority of the capital for the solar system.

A total of 531 bi-facial solar panels manufactured by VSUN Solar in Houston, TX will be installed on the rooftop of the school located at 3142 Preston Avenue, NW and will offset 67% of the power used by the school annually.

Clean Energy and Money Savings with No Upfront Cost to Roanoke Schools

In its first year, the school's solar system will produce 421 megawatt hours of clean energy, enough to power 44 average Virginia homes and provide environmental benefits by avoiding 371 metric tons of carbon pollution, which is equal to the emissions produced by 87 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, or the carbon sequestered by 372 acres of U.S. forests, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Under the Power Purchase Agreement, the solar power equipment will be provided at no upfront cost to Roanoke Schools. For the 25-year term of the agreement, Pardee Renewable Energy LLC together with its partner Secure Solar Futures will own, operate, and maintain the solar power system and will sell the energy produced to the school division at a rate lower than the local electric utility.

During the term of the Power Purchase Agreement, Preston Park Elementary School will save $581,000 in net avoided costs for electricity. After the conclusion of the term, Roanoke Schools can opt to take ownership of the solar power system at a nominal cost, producing its own energy for the remainder of the equipment's 35- to 40-year productive lifespan.

About Roanoke City Public Schools

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division in Roanoke, Virginia, serving a pre-K through 12th grade population of approximately 14,000 students. RCPS provides an inclusive and equitable, student-centered culture that empowers lifelong learning. Through meaningful, relevant, and engaging learning opportunities, we will empower all students to dream, excel, and meet their full potential to benefit our city and its citizens. The division has 17 elementary schools, five middle schools, two high schools, and five program locations, including the Roanoke Valley Governor's School for Science & Technology and two career and technical education centers. Visit for additional information.

About Secure Solar Futures

As a market and policy leader, Secure Solar Futures builds, owns, manages, and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for schools, hospitals, and businesses. The company combines state-of–the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial-scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers to realize the economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar energy. In 2017, Secure Solar Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at .

About Pardee Renewable Energy LLC

Pardee Renewable Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Pardee Resources Company, has acquired interests in commercial solar photovoltaic systems located in New Jersey, California, Arizona, and Virginia since 2010.

CONTACT: Erik Curren Secure Solar Futures (540) 466-6128...