Logic20/20 Recognized As Finalist Of 2026 Microsoft Energy And Resources Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition highlights industry expertise and purpose-built solutions that support reliable service, safety, and workforce productivity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logic20/20 today announced it has been named a finalist of the Energy and Resources 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.Logic20/20's collaboration with Microsoft connects deep utility expertise with technology innovation to improve reliability, safety, and workforce productivity. Working alongside Microsoft's engineering and account teams, Logic20/20 develops purpose-built solutions grounded in utilities' operational priorities, with applications spanning risk management, asset intelligence, and AI-enabled operations.“We're proud to share this recognition with our customers, our team, and our Microsoft partners,” said Christian O'Meara, CEO of Logic20/20.“Working with Microsoft brings its technology and engineering resources together with our understanding of utility operations. Working as one team helps us build solutions around our customers' goals and the responsibilities they carry to their communities.”The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. Logic20/20 was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Energy and Resources.The Energy and Resources Partner of the Year Award recognizes organizations that provide innovative services and solutions based on Microsoft technologies to companies in oil and gas, power and utilities, and mining.At a Western electric utility, Logic20/20 and Microsoft replaced manual, cyclical vegetation inspections with continuous monitoring and predictive risk analysis using Microsoft Planetary Computer to guide trimming and mitigation investments. At a large Midwest utility, AI-enabled field, grid, and procurement workflows are unlocking an estimated 76,000-plus hours annually, supported by a Microsoft Copilot program that grew from a 500-user pilot to 9,600 licenses across the organization in eight months.“Utilities need solutions built for the decisions and workflows their people manage every day,” said Sacha Stjepanovic, Vice President of Utility Accounts & Alliances at Logic20/20.“Our collaboration with Microsoft connects technology innovation to specific operational needs, from prioritizing vegetation threats to reducing time spent on routine work. We help utility teams put those solutions into use and continue building on them.”“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found atAbout Logic20/20Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges and achieve their most ambitious goals since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in AI and Analytics, Digital Strategy & Transformation, and Grid Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.

Kimberly Smith

Logic20/20

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2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist - Energy & Resources - Logic20/20

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Logic20/20 recognized as finalist of 2026 Microsoft Energy and Resources Partner of the Year News Provided By Logic20/20 November 11, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry



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