Virginia General Assembly Honors Sobrius CEO Nelson Smith With Joint Resolution For Leadership In Behavioral Health

Nelson Smith honored by Virginia General Assembly, Senator Creigh Deeds

Senator Creigh Deeds presented Senate Joint Resolution No. 157 to the former Virginia behavioral health commissioner for "exemplary service to the Commonwealth"

- SenatorGALAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sobrius, a Virginia-based behavioral health provider, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nelson Smith, FACHE, was honored by the Virginia General Assembly with Senate Joint Resolution No. 157. Senator Creigh Deeds presented the resolution to Smith in a private ceremony on November 4, 2026.The resolution, agreed to by the Senate on March 5, 2026 and by the House of Delegates on March 9, 2026, commends Smith for his service as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), a role he was appointed to by the governor in 2022. It recognizes his leadership "during a period of significant transformation in Virginia's behavioral health system."“Nelson Smith is a leader who as Commissioner worked to improve mental health services both in the hospitals and the communities. He made a difference,” said Senator Creigh Deeds.Deeds represents Virginia's 11th Senate District, which includes Albemarle, Amherst and Nelson counties, the City of Charlottesville and part of Louisa County. He has served in the Senate since 2001, after serving in the House of Delegates from 1992 to 2001, and chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. A member of the Behavioral Health Commission, with which the resolution notes Smith worked closely, Deeds has been recognized for his mental health advocacy by organizations including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Psychiatric Society of Virginia.The resolution highlights several areas where Smith's leadership strengthened care for Virginians, including:. Crisis response: Helping establish the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and expanding mobile crisis services and crisis centers, so Virginians in crisis receive help when and where it is needed and avoid hospitalization whenever possible.. Developmental disability services: Concluding the federal settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and transitioning to a permanent injunction, reflecting sustained progress in helping individuals with developmental disabilities live in the most integrated settings appropriate to their needs.. A unified system of care: Leading efforts to bring the Commonwealth's hospitals and centers into a more coordinated and accountable system, with shared standards, workforce stability, and patient safety, during unprecedented workforce and operational challenges.. Data and transparency: Championing performance measurement, modernized data systems, and public dashboards that improved transparency for policymakers, providers, and the public.. Partnership with the legislature: Working closely with members of the General Assembly and the Behavioral Health Commission to provide transparent information, data-driven analysis and thoughtful policy guidance.The resolution concludes that "the Commonwealth owes Nelson Smith a deep debt of gratitude for his integrity, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to public service, and for his lasting contributions to strengthening Virginia's behavioral health system during a period of historic change."A Leader Grounded in HopeThe resolution also notes that Smith "emphasized respect, dignity, and compassion as foundational values," and grounded his leadership in a belief that recovery, stability and a life of possibility are achievable when services are designed with intention, accountability and humanity. "It is a privilege to be recognized by the General Assembly, but this honor belongs to the people who did the work every day: the crisis responders, hospital staff, community services board teams and providers across Virginia who showed up for people in their hardest moments," said Smith. "The resolution speaks of hope, and that belief guides everything we do at Sobrius. Recovery is possible when care is delivered with dignity, accountability and compassion."From Public Service to SobriusSmith joined Sobrius as CEO in January 2026 after serving as one of the principal architects of Right Help, Right Now, Virginia's three-year, $1.4 billion plan to modernize crisis response, expand treatment capacity and strengthen the behavioral health workforce. Under that initiative, mobile crisis teams grew from 36 to more than 110 statewide, and licensing timelines fell from roughly two years to approximately 90 days.At Sobrius, Smith is applying the same priorities of accountability, data-driven performance and whole-person care to residential and outpatient substance use disorder treatment, including the company's recent partnership with Adentris to bring real-time clinical quality and compliance visibility into daily operations.A decorated U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, Smith spent 15 years in the Army's 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), where he earned the Green Beret, the Purple Heart and four Bronze Star Medals, including one with a "V" device for valor. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.About SobriusSobrius is a Virginia-based behavioral health provider offering residential, partial hospitalization and low-intensity substance use disorder treatment programs. With locations in Bassett, Galax and Lynchburg, Sobrius delivers compassionate, evidence-based care in supportive, home-like settings. The Sobrius model fosters trust, connection and accountability, empowering individuals to build sustainable, fulfilling lives in recovery. Learn more at sobrius.

Tim Hogan

Sobrius

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Virginia General Assembly Honors Sobrius CEO Nelson Smith with Joint Resolution for Leadership in Behavioral Health News Provided By Apexx Collective November 11, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics



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