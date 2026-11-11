Partnership For Connected Illinois Opens Nominations For Its 2027 Awards For Excellence In Telehealth Leadership

Partnership for a Connected Illinois

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Partnership for a Connected Illinois (PCI) announces the opening of nominations for its 2027 Awards for Excellence in Telehealth Leadership. The Awards for Excellence in Telehealth Leadership recognize individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to advancing telehealth in Illinois by improving care for their members, employees, communities, providers, and patients.

Nominations can be made online, and are due by January 10, 2027. The awards fall into three categories:

.Improved Care for Underserved Populations: Awarded to an organization that has integrated telehealth services into an initiative that improves quality and value of healthcare for an underserved population of patients in Illinois.

.Improved Policy Changes to Advance Telehealth: Recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated leadership in Illinois by promoting and advocating for improved telehealth policies, laws and regulations.

.Advancing Telehealth by Innovation: Award granted to an organization that has advanced telehealth in Illinois through innovative:

oTechnology

oHealth applications

oApproaches to fostering partnerships and collaboration

About the Partnership for Connected Illinois

Partnership for a Connected Illinois (PCI) is an Illinois 501(C) (3) nonprofit organization. The organization was formed in 2009 with a mission to ensure broadband access throughout the State of Illinois and to maximize its impact and adoption. PCI oversaw the expenditure of over $305 million for the expansion of broadband over 3,593 miles in Illinois. Since2015, PCI has advanced broadband adoption through the use of telehealth, education, statewide demonstration projects, and leadership recognition programs. To learn more about PCI, visit .

Shawn Laree O'Neil

Partnership for a Connected Illinois

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Partnership for Connected Illinois Opens Nominations for its 2027 Awards for Excellence in Telehealth Leadership News Provided By Partnership for a Connected Illinois November 11, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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