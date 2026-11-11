Intelligent Audit Launches Yositm, Bringing Conversational Superintelligence To Award-Winning Transportation Analytics

Top freight audit and payment provider releases a supercharged AI analyst, helping shippers move from rising fees to root causes and opportunities to optimize.

- Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent AuditROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Audit, a provider of award-winning freight and parcel audit, transportation spend intelligence, and AI-powered optimization tools, today announced YosiTM, its always-on transportation superintelligence. Yosi brings a new level of analytical power to the company's award-winning platform, built on unified, normalized transportation data and three decades of operational expertise.With a simple question, YosiTM investigates rising costs, uncovers their root causes, and reveals opportunities to reduce them. It connects what changed, why it happened, and the options to optimize in one conversation, turning a cost concern into a clear path forward without navigating reports or assembling the analysis manually.“Over the past 30 years, we've built technology that helps customers see more, understand more, and do more with their transportation data,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit.“Yosi makes that intelligence more accessible than ever. Customers can follow a question from the big picture down to the details that matter, with their own data and our logistics expertise behind the conversation. That gives teams more power to solve problems, respond faster, and make decisions that improve their transportation operations.”Thirty years of innovation. One conversation.Named after Intelligent Audit founder Yosie Lebovich, Yosi continues a company history shaped by solving practical customer problems.Today, nearly two billion shipments flow through Intelligent Audit annually, across all modes and multiple countries. Yosi puts the intelligence within that platform directly in customers' hands, carrying the company's founding approach into its next chapter: identify the work slowing customers down and build a better way forward.Transportation analysis, supercharged.Ask“Why are our fees increasing?” and Yosi goes to work, pinpointing the carriers, services, or shipment patterns behind the change. That analytical depth helps shippers identify avoidable charges, evaluate service choices, and protect margins, all within the Intelligent Audit platform. Teams spend less time preparing the analysis and more time putting it to work.The launch expands Intelligent Audit's AI at IA initiatives alongside InvoiceAITM, PollyTM, and DeepDetectAITM, with additional products coming to market soon.To learn more about YosiTM, visit intelligentaudit/products/yosi.About Intelligent AuditFounded in 1996, Intelligent Audit helps businesses reduce transportation costs, improve visibility, and make faster, better-informed decisions. Its audit and transportation intelligence solutions bring together normalized shipping data, AI-powered analysis, and logistics expertise to help customers build better logistics operations.

Amanda Polk

Intelligent Audit

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Intelligent Audit Launches YosiTM, Bringing Conversational Superintelligence to Award-Winning Transportation Analytics News Provided By Intelligent Audit November 11, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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