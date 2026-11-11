TSEC Academic Solutions Formalizes Strategic Consulting To Help Universities Rethink Campaigns, Commencement And Events

TSEC Academic Solutions team members map out an institutional celebration during a strategy session

Strategy that starts early leads to moments like this: a university building dedication.

As campus event teams do more with less, the bookable service offers senior-level guidance on strategy, stakeholders and RFPs before any creative work begins.

- Jim Hooker, TSEC Academic SolutionsAPEX, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Campus event and advancement teams are being asked to deliver bigger institutional moments with smaller staffs and tighter budgets. In response to growing requests from colleges and universities, TSEC Academic Solutions, the higher education-focused division of experiential agency TSEC, has formalized its strategic consulting practice into a bookable service that puts senior-level guidance in place before budgets are committed, RFPs are issued or creative concepts are developed.Demand came first. For years, TSEC Academic Solutions has advised partner institutions behind the scenes as part of larger engagements, and more of them have asked for that guidance on their own. Most recently, institutions have engaged the practice to set up an RFP for an early-stage fundraising campaign and overhaul a graduation ceremony.“Sometimes you just need to know where to start,” said Jim Hooker, Executive Director of Academic Programs at TSEC Academic Solutions, who previously led university events at The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California.“We've sat where you sit. We know the committees, the protocols and the pressure of a moment the president's office, the board and your donors are all counting on. The most costly missteps in planning a major campaign, ceremony, or landmark event usually happen at the very beginning, and that's exactly where we come in.”What Strategic Consulting CoversTSEC Academic Solutions consultancy works with institutions to:.Build on your institution's history, culture, traditions and people, and align leadership and stakeholders on what success looks like.Turn expectations into a clear, complete RFP, with defined scope, objectives, realistic budgets and timelines, and procurement requirements, so the proposals received are what's needed and easier to compare.Review existing signature events and campus traditions and recommend ways to make them more meaningful, efficient and engaging.Advise on strategy, storytelling, processes and protocols for campaign initiatives, milestone and ceremonial events, presidential installations and leadership rollouts, reputational and institutional programs, international donor and alumni experiences, and academic conferencesEngagements range from a single focused strategy session to an ongoing partnership across an institution's event portfolio, and pricing is scoped to each institution's goals and budget. The consulting stands on its own: institutions are free to produce their events with any partner or in-house team.The practice is led by the TSEC Academic Solutions team, with experience inside universities guiding major campaign launches, presidential investitures, international programs, donor experiences, and high-profile institutional celebrations.“Colleges and universities told us what they needed, and this practice is our answer,” said Hooker.“Our higher education team has done this work quietly for years. Formalizing it means any institution can put that insight to work, and everything built on the right strategy is stronger for it.”Institutions can learn more and book an initial conversation at wearetsec/consulting.About TSEC Academic SolutionsTSEC Academic Solutions, based in Apex, North Carolina, is a specialized division of TSEC with 39 years of dedicated expertise in academic event strategy, design and production. As a trusted partner to universities, colleges, academic research institutions and educational organizations worldwide, TSEC Academic Solutions delivers exceptional experiences that advance educational missions and strengthen institutional connections. Renowned for its innovative approach and recipient of 40+ international awards, TSEC Academic Solutions combines a deep understanding of academia with flawless execution, moving and motivating attendees into action, ensuring every event leaves a lasting impact. Part of the TSEC family acquired by creative communications group DRPG in January 2024, TSEC Academic Solutions is powered by a global team of 350+ creatives, offering turnkey, in-house services for live and virtual events, video production and strategic communications. For more information, visit: tsecacademicsolutions

Joy Matheny

TSEC

+1 919-459-8788

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TSEC Academic Solutions Formalizes Strategic Consulting to Help Universities Rethink Campaigns, Commencement and Events News Provided By TSEC November 11, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, World & Regional



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