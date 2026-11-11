Radix Takes A Leading Role In Industrial Cybersecurity Dialogue At ARC Brazil 2026

Leading Role in Industrial Cybersecurity Dialogue

Flávio Guimarães, Chief Practices and Alliances Officer

Fabrício Duque, Senior Consultant

In partnership with the ARC Advisory Group, Radix joins industry experts to address cybersecurity challenges of an increasingly connected industrial world.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radix, a global engineering, software, and industrial technology leader, today announced that it will take part in the Cybersecurity Round Table at the ARC Industry Leadership Forum Brazil, taking place from November 10-12, 2026, at the Windsor Marapendi Hotel in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. Marking a significant milestone as the forum comes to Radix's home city, the company is set to address the critical intersection of operational technology (OT), digital transformation, and industrial cybersecurity.As industrial operations become increasingly connected and embrace advanced technologies such as industrial AI, cloud connectivity, and automated data pipelines, protecting critical infrastructure is a top priority. Radix has been an active member of the ARC Industry Forum community since 2022-progressing from Silver Sponsor in Orlando (2022) to Gold Sponsor (2025) and maintaining a robust presence alongside major industrial clients.Featured Cybersecurity Panel SessionAs industrial connectivity accelerates and the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT) deepens, strengthening cyber risk management while preserving safe, reliable, and resilient operations has become a critical priority for asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, oil and gas, power generation and distribution, pulp and paper, and metals, mining and minerals.To address these challenges in practice, Radix Senior Consultant Fabrício Duque will join a Cybersecurity Round Table on November 11, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM."With industrial operations becoming increasingly connected, cybersecurity has become a foundational pillar for manufacturers and infrastructure operators," said Fabrício Duque, Senior Consultant, at Radix. "Translating ISA/IEC 62443 principles into real-world projects requires a balanced perspective that bridges engineering rigor with digital agility. We look forward to collaborating with peer leaders from ABB, CEDAE, Petrobras, and our co-panelists to share practical frameworks that protect critical assets without compromising operational productivity."Organized and sponsored by ISA Brasil, the session brings together a diverse cross-section of the industrial ecosystem-including technology users, engineering firms, OEMs, automation suppliers, and cybersecurity specialists. Moderated by Luciano Narcisi (Research Director at ARC Advisory Group) and Miguel Borges (Senior Member at ISA Brasil), the expert panel features executive representatives from ABB, CEDAE, Petrobras, Siemens, and Acelen alongside Radix.Drawing on real-world application cases, panelists will examine how ISA/IEC 62443 principles for industrial automation and control systems are being translated into active projects. The discussion will explore practical approaches to implementing robust cybersecurity programs, address adoption challenges, and highlight the distinct roles of asset owners, system integrators, and technology suppliers in building more secure, future-ready industrial operations.Strategic Value: Connecting Technology with Secure, Resilient OperationsRadix's participation underscores its comprehensive engineering and technology perspective: security and sustainability are inextricably linked. Secure and reliable operations enable industrial enterprises to optimize resource utilization, reduce vulnerabilities, and minimize operational disruptions, waste, and financial losses.Flávio Guimarães, Chief Practices and Alliances Officer at Radix, added:“Our partnership with ARC has steadily evolved since 2022, moving from showcasing discrete solutions to actively shaping industry-wide dialogues. Seeing ARC bring this forum to Rio de Janeiro-our global headquarters-makes this milestone especially meaningful. At Radix, our focus is helping industrial leaders connect cutting-edge technologies like industrial AI with secure, resilient operations that deliver measurable, long-term business value.”Throughout the three-day conference, a senior executive delegation from Radix will be in attendance to connect with industry leaders and exchange practical perspectives on industrial digital transformation, including:Lucas Lana – Radix Upstream General Manager for LATAMGuilherme Tavares – Radix Head of OTRafael Alencar – Radix Upstream Senior Business Developer for LATAMFabio Cortês – Radix Project Manager for LATAMFabrício Duque – Radix Senior Consultant (panel speaker)Industry professionals attending the conference are invited to connect with Radix engineering experts during the conference and sessions.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions and services company that helps customers advance their businesses through consulting, engineering, operational technology, and digital solutions. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix serves asset-intensive industries across the Americas, Europe, and other regions worldwide. Combining deep industry expertise with technology-based, data-driven solutions, Radix supports customers in more than 30 countries on their digital transformation journeys. Learn more at .

Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

Radix

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Radix Takes a Leading Role in Industrial Cybersecurity Dialogue at ARC Brazil 2026 News Provided By Radix U.S., LLC November 11, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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