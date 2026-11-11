Reebok Work Launches New Sublite MAX Cushion Work Series, Bringing MAX Cushioning To The Job

Sublite MAX Shoe Pieces

Reebok Sublite MAX Cushion Work RB502

Reebok Sublite MAX Cushion Work RB5042

Reebok's Sublite MAX Cushion Work delivers MAX cushioning, MAX shock absorption, and MAX energy return to keep workers comfortable all day.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok, is expanding its athletic work footwear offering with the launch of the new Sublite MAX Cushion Work series, bringing enhanced cushioning, shock absorption and energy return to the jobsite. Available in five men's and six women's styles, the new collection is designed to deliver a responsive, cushioned feel that helps reduce fatigue so workers stay comfortable from clock-in to clock-out.

At the core of the new series is a Floatride Energy midsole, engineered to provide enhanced cushioning and energy return while helping absorb the impact associated with long hours on the job. The new platform builds on the established Sublite Cushion Work, evolving its lightweight athletic design with a more responsive cushioning experience.

“The Sublite platform has long been about bringing athletic comfort to the workday, and Sublite MAX Cushion Work takes that approach further,” Jim Maritz, Warson Brands.“The new Floatride Energy midsole gives workers a more responsive level of cushioning and shock absorption, while the redesigned outsole and breathable upper are built around the realities of all-day wear.”

The Sublite MAX Cushion Work series combines several features designed for comfort and movement throughout the workday:

- MAX Cushioning: A responsive Floatride Energy midsole delivers enhanced cushioning and energy return.

- MAX Shock Absorption: The midsole helps absorb impact during long hours on hard surfaces.

- MAX Massage: A personalized foot feel with the MemoryTech Massage 2.0 footbed, which adapts to the contours of the foot for a supportive, cushioned feel.

- Natural Movement: Deep flex grooves allow the shoe to flex with the foot for greater freedom of movement.

- Improved Traction: A redesigned slip-resistant outsole features a pebbled tread pattern designed to provide confident traction while helping shed debris.

With styles designed specifically for both men and women, the collection brings the MAX Cushion experience across a broad range of workers and work environments.

Retailers interested in purchasing, learning more about, or viewing marketing and sell-through support for the Sublite MAX Cushion Work Series can visit:

Workers ready to experience true comfort at work can purchase Sublite MAX Cushion Work styles today at select retailers or

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential.

Learn more at .



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .

Sam Sproull

Warson Brands

+1 3147218500

Reebok Sublite MAX Cushion Work is made with a responsive midsole that delivers enhanced MAX cushioning, MAX shock absorption, and MAX energy return.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Reebok Work Launches New Sublite MAX Cushion Work Series, Bringing MAX Cushioning to the Job News Provided By Warson Brands November 11, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.