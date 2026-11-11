Virgil Ortiz Unveils QUIVER: Vision Beyond Fear In Santa Fe

Tahu, the Blind Archer at the heart of Virgil Ortiz's QUIVER: Vision Beyond Fear.

Indigenous futurism meets avant-garde couture, primordial clay, ancestral memory, radical sculpture, and cinematic installation art.

- Virgil OrtizSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cochiti Pueblo artist and designer Virgil Ortiz unveils QUIVER: Vision Beyond Fear, a new installation opening Friday, November 20, 2026, at Webster Collection and W Department.At the heart of QUIVER is Tahu, the unwavering leader of the Blind Archers in Ortiz's Revolt 1680/2180 saga. Blinded by invaders as a young girl, she transformed her pain into power, mastering the bow and rallying an army of Blind Archers who strike unseen and unafraid. Now a time-traveler between 1680 and 2180, she carries warnings, knowledge, and strategy across eras to safeguard her people's future. She is a hero for all who face their fears, both real and imagined.“We were taught to fear the unknown,” Ortiz says.“What happens when we look directly at what frightens us?” Working across ceramics, couture, photography, video, performance, and design, Ortiz holds that full range together in QUIVER as a single environment rather than dividing it into categories. Each new medium extends the Cochiti pottery tradition that has grounded him from the start. As he puts it,“Clay remembers what the future forgets.”QUIVER also brings Ortiz's creative circle into focus. Visual alchemist Max Baptiste and ceramicist Carlos Condit each add a distinct voice, as does Ortiz's collaboration with STORM by Montecristi, a series of handcrafted luxury hats that carry his iconic imagery into wearable form. Also debuting, Los Angeles fine-jewelry designer Ilene Joy will present REVERIE, her newest customizable collection. Opening as one year closes and another begins, QUIVER is a timely invitation to look ahead without fear.This expansive vision and collaborative spirit make Ortiz a natural fit for Webster Collection, the Santa Fe fine-art gallery, and for W Department, its retail arm. The two work hand in hand, so that an artwork, a garment, an object, or an interior can be encountered as part of one cultural vocabulary.“Virgil's work makes those connections visible,” said Christopher Webster.“You can feel the same hand and imagination moving from an object to a garment, to an image, to an environment. We wanted to give Virgil's entire world room to exist together rather than present only one part of it.”Exhibition DetailsOpening reception: Friday, November 20, 2026, 5:00pm – 7:00pmOn view: November 20, 2026 – February 28, 2027Location: Webster Collection and W Department, 54 1⁄2 Lincoln Ave., Santa Fe, N.M.Admission: Free and open to the public. Hours 11:00am – 5:00pm, DailyPress: High-resolution images and interviews with Virgil Ortiz are available on request.About Virgil OrtizVirgil Ortiz is a Cochiti Pueblo artist and designer whose work fuses Pueblo history, traditional knowledge, and storytelling with contemporary culture, technology, and speculative futures. His ongoing Revolt 1680/2180 narrative reimagines the 1680 Pueblo Revolt through a futurist lens, with a feature film and graphic novels in development.About Webster Collection and W DepartmentWebster Collection is a Santa Fe fine-art gallery presenting ethnographic and contemporary art, with a particular interest in the dialogue and unexpected connections between them.W Department is an international design boutique offering clothing, accessories, and objects from designers including Rick Owens, Comme des Garçons, and Ann Demeulemeester. Its point of view places clothing and design in conversation with art, architecture, interiors, collecting, and contemporary culture.Webster Collection and W Department are part of Webster Santa Fe, the Webster family's group of related Santa Fe businesses in art, design, and real estate, first established in 1972.

Paisley Mason Webster

Webster Collection

(505) 954-9500

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Virgil Ortiz Unveils QUIVER: Vision Beyond Fear in Santa Fe News Provided By Webster Collection November 11, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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