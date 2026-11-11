Nerdio Recognized As The Winner Of 2026 Microsoft Americas ISV Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From legacy VDI to Microsoft Cloud: Microsoft honors Nerdio for helping enterprises and manage service providers (MSPs) successfully navigate their own modernization path

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a leading automated end-user computing (EUC) platform for Windows Cloud technologies, today announced it has won the 2026 Microsoft Americas ISV Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

As the Great Migration reshapes end-user computing, organizations are taking different paths off legacy virtual desktop infrastructure. Some are going all in on Microsoft Windows 365, some are scaling Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, and some are keeping workloads on-premises with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid. Nerdio was honored for delivering measurable value to customers and empowering enterprises and MSPs to succeed on each of those paths from one unified platform.

“Nerdio was built on Windows Cloud from day one, and working together with Microsoft has shaped how we help customers adopt it,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, co-founder and CEO of Nerdio.“As organizations move from legacy virtual desktops to Microsoft Windows 365, we're collaborating to give IT teams and MSPs the automation and management tools to deploy and manage Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune environments at scale. Being recognized by Microsoft as Americas ISV Partner of the Year is an incredible honor that reflects how our teams work together and our commitment to helping customers migrate with confidence.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners that deliver exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. Nerdio was recognized for its outstanding solutions and services in the Americas ISV category.

This is the third consecutive year Nerdio has earned Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition. The company previously won the Commercial Marketplace Americas Partner of the Year Award in 2024 and was a finalist for the Americas Partner of the Year SDC Canada Award in 2025.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Microsoft says,“congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”

Nerdio is helping organizations such as Carvana, LexisNexis, Penn State University, and Sage navigate their Great Migrations and realize the full potential of Windows 365 through automation, optimization, and management from one platform.

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards showcase Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services and devices in the past year. Some of Nerdio's key highlights over the past year include:

Being named a partner for Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid, announced at Microsoft Ignite 2025, with general availability in September 2026. Nerdio Manager and Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid give IT teams a more flexible way to deliver and manage virtual desktops in the cloud, on-premises, or both from a single automated platform.



The release of Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0 The introduction of Nerdio Manager for MSP 7.0, which adds a prospect tenant assessment wizard, Microsoft Purview solution baselines, PSA integration and a reporting engine for managed service providers. The release extends Nerdio Manager for MSP beyond virtual desktops, helping MSPs expand their Microsoft Cloud practices into Microsoft 365 administration, security, and compliance. The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at To learn how Nerdio helps enterprises and managed service providers deploy, manage, and optimize Windows 365, Microsoft 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Intune in one platform please visit getnerdio.com/nerdio-and-microsoft/ About Nerdio Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions. With over 23,000 customers and 6.5 million users worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs. For more information, please visit getnerdio.com. CONTACT: Wyatt Fay Nerdio 503-927-2000...

