Ema Recognized As A Finalist In Two Categories At The 2026 Microsoft Partner Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ema, the leading enterprise platform for agentic AI Employees, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Innovate with Azure AI Apps and Agents and Startup of the Year categories of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our customers run their HR, IT, and Finance work on AI Employees every day, not in pilots,” said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema.“Being named a finalist in both categories recognizes the customers who trust us with that work and the team that built it. We look forward to continuing our work with Microsoft to bring AI Employees to more enterprises on Azure.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. Ema was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Innovate with Azure AI Apps and Agents and Startup of the Year.

The Innovate with Azure AI Apps and Agents award recognizes partners that build advanced AI solutions using Microsoft Foundry and demonstrate their impact through a specific customer use case. It honors innovations that use Microsoft Foundry's model catalog and services to develop and run AI-powered applications on Azure, bring intelligence from customer data, incorporate advanced content safety features, and align with the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework and Well-Architected Framework for AI.

The Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding B2B startup that has developed and brought to market an innovative, differentiated solution powered by Microsoft technologies, including Azure, Power Platform or Microsoft 365. It celebrates technical excellence and consistent, high-impact engagement within the Microsoft for Startups program that delivers measurable customer value and contributes to the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”

The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at .

To learn more about Ema, visit

ABOUT EMA

Ema is a leading AI Employee platform helping enterprises transform work through autonomous AI agents. By bringing HR, IT and Finance together on a single platform, Ema enables organizations to automate and orchestrate employee experiences and business processes end-to-end. Built for enterprise scale, Ema combines advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance, and integrates with more than 250 business applications and systems of record. Trusted by organizations including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and NTT DATA, Ema helps enterprises deploy AI in production in days and achieve measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit

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