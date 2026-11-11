SHI Recognized As The Winner Of 2026 Microsoft Americas Regional Device Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHI's recognition highlights its approach to Microsoft Windows modernization and AI readiness through device testing, analytics and large-scale deployment

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHI International, one of the world's leading technology solutions integrators, today announced that it has won the 2026 Microsoft Americas Regional Device Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Being named Microsoft Americas Regional Device Partner of the Year is an important milestone in aligning efforts for 35-years and reflects the value we're helping customers realize as AI changes the workplace,” said Derrek Hallock, senior vice president of growth at SHI International.“A device's age doesn't tell you whether it can support the work an employee needs to do. Organizations need better data to determine where AI-ready PCs will make a meaningful difference, where existing devices can deliver more value, and how to invest in technology that powers workforce productivity. That's where SHI brings together our expertise in Microsoft technologies, independent testing and ability to deploy and manage devices at scale.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. The recognition highlights SHI's work helping organizations modernize Windows environments and make smarter AI-enabled device decisions backed by data in the Americas.

As enterprises evaluate Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, fixed refresh schedules can lead them to replace healthy devices too early while leaving underperforming equipment in service. SHI's Intelligent Refresh Program uses device performance, lifecycle and employee experience data to help customers determine which devices to refresh, remediate or retain. Together with SHI One and digital employee experience analytics, these insights support ongoing optimization as employee needs and AI workloads evolve.

SHI's BenchSmart capabilities provide objective data on how devices and silicon platforms perform against real-world applications and AI workloads. Its Next-Gen Device Lab helps customers validate those findings, test prototypes and build the business case before deploying at scale. Combined with SHI's sourcing, configuration and lifecycle services, these capabilities help organizations cut through the AI PC hype and choose the right devices for each user and workload while reducing IT burden and avoiding unnecessary spend.

Through its expertise in Microsoft technologies, SHI connects endpoint modernization with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune, security, collaboration and device management strategies. This coordinated approach helps customers manage the full device lifecycle, prioritize spending and sustain productivity gains as employee needs and Microsoft capabilities evolve.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”

The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 Microsoft awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at . Attendees can visit SHI at booth #4217.

For more information about SHI's collaboration with Microsoft and device evaluation capabilities, visit SHI.com.

About SHI International

SHI International is a $16 billion transformational technology solutions integrator serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website:

SHI Blog:

CONTACT: Media Contact Kaitlynn Cooney, PR Director...