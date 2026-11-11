Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Named Recipient Of Prestigious International Award

Kevin Makes Sense Media Named 2026 Hermes Award Winner

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hermes Creative Awards announced the winners of its 2026 international competition honoring creative excellence in traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the creative industry and highlight the philanthropic spirit of marketing and communication professionals around the world.Kevin Makes Sense Media received a GOLD HERMES Award. The winning entry was produced for Northern Virginia award-winning restaurant D.C. Prime. The video was to promote the restaurant's digital newsletter 'The Prime Insider' and online video series "Rick's Picks " hosted by owner Rick Crowe. The award was for the category 'Strategic & Integrated Campaigns'. This year's competition attracted more than 6,000 entries from across the United States, Canada and 29 other countries. Submissions came from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers."I am so proud of the video we produced for Rick and his team at D.C. Prime," said Kevin Makes Sense Media President/CEO Kevin Neff. "But as much as we are excited about winning the award, we are even more happy with the results the video has produced for growing their newsletter subscriber base."Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization made up of thousands of creative professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides a team of experienced judges, and celebrates the contributions of individuals and organizations who elevate the profession.A complete list of Platinum and Gold Winners is available on the Hermes Creative Awards website at .About D.C. Prime - D.C. Prime is a modern, upscale fine dining steakhouse, featuring premium-cut steaks, fresh seafood and award-winning wines. Located near Washington DC in Ashburn Virginia.About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning full service video production and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients.

Kevin Neff

Kevin Makes Sense Media

+1 757-213-6955

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The 'Prime Insider' Teaser

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Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Named Recipient Of Prestigious International Award News Provided By Kevin Makes Sense Media November 11, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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