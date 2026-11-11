Invoke Wins Worldwide 2026 Microsoft Secure AI Productivity Partner Of The Year Award

2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Secure AI Productivity Award

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Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) Member

Houston-based Microsoft partner recognized worldwide for helping enterprises adopt AI with security, governance and compliance built in from the start.

- - Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of InvokeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Invoke, LLC today announced it has won the Secure AI Productivity 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Invoke was recognized for helping enterprises bring AI into everyday work with security, governance and compliance built in from day one."Enterprises want what AI promises, and they need to know it's safe. Our answer is to run security and AI innovation side by side, so neither waits on the other. This recognition belongs to our customers, who trusted us with their most sensitive environments, and to our team, who prove every day that security and innovation aren't a trade-off," said Stephen Leuthold and Ryan Durbin, co-founders of Invoke.The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. Invoke was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Secure AI Productivity.The award recognizes Invoke's approach to enterprise AI: security and AI innovation move forward together, never one after the other. For enterprise customers determined to scale AI productivity without expanding their risk, Invoke designed and delivered secure AI programs that brought Microsoft 365 Copilot, AI agents and new AI applications into daily work, with data security, identity and governance in place from the start.The recognition builds on Invoke's track record working with Microsoft. Invoke won the 2025 Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year award, was named Security Services Partner of the Year at the 2026 Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) Excellence Awards, member of MISA and Agent 365 Launch Partner."Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world."The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at #tab-3To read the full story, visit:About InvokeInvoke, LLC is a Houston-based Microsoft partner that enterprises call on when AI has to move fast and stay secure. Founded by Stephen Leuthold and Ryan Durbin, Invoke runs security and AI as parallel workstreams, pairing Zero Trust across Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Sentinel with Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI agents, so innovation never waits on protection. As a Microsoft Agent 365 launch partner, Invoke helps complex enterprises govern and secure the AI agents that come next. Behind that work is a team that treats every customer environment as if it were its own and gives back to the security community through HASMUG, the Houston-area Microsoft security user group it helps run.Learn more at:

Ana Ballesteros Duque

Invoke, LLC

+1 713-909-0411

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Invoke Wins Worldwide 2026 Microsoft Secure AI Productivity Partner of the Year Award News Provided By Invoke, LLC November 11, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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