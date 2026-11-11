Sixto Packaging Announces 'Packaged For Success Challenge,' Awarding $10,000 To Accelerate A CPG Startup

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sixto Packaging today announced the launch of the Packaged for Success Challenge, a regional incubator contest designed to support early-stage food, beverage, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) founders in Florida. The initiative aims to help emerging entrepreneurs bridge the critical gap between a functional kitchen prototype and a retail-ready product by providing world-class packaging and strategic guidance.The winner of the challenge will receive a comprehensive prize package valued at $10,000. This includes a $5,000 production credit for premium flexible packaging or custom labels produced locally by the company's digital division, 305Sixto Digipack. Additionally, the winner will receive a $5,000 strategic packaging consultation from industry experts to engineer their product's packaging for optimal barrier requirements, material compatibility, shelf appeal, and future scalability.Sixto Packaging's commitment to South Florida manufacturing is rooted in a deep family history. Founded in 1972, the family-owned flexible packaging company was built after the Sixto family fled Cuba in 1961, leaving behind a thriving pasta business confiscated by the Castro government. Rebuilding their American Dream in Miami by manufacturing foodstuff packaging, the company is now in its fourth generation. Today, Sixto Packaging produces packaging for major household names."Manufacturing and job creation are the hidden engines of our local economy, and we want to ensure the next generation has the tools to succeed," said Felipe Sixto, Director of Sixto Packaging. "From hospitality students to chefs operating out of local commercial kitchens, Florida is packed with culinary innovators. We created this challenge to remove the financial and technical barriers of early-stage packaging, giving a deserving founder the exact resources they need to successfully launch their brand."The competition is open to currently enrolled high-school and college students, recent alumni, and early-stage founders operating out of Florida commercial kitchens or incubators with under $250,000 in annual revenue. Eligible product categories include food, snacks, beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and nutraceuticals.The challenge operates in three phases:Phase 1 (Online Entry): Applicants submit a brief 200-word executive product vision.Phase 2 (Semi-Finals): A curated group of 15 to 20 semi-finalists will submit a detailed 5-slide pitch deck outlining their go-to-market strategy and cost of goods sold.Phase 3 (Live Pitch): The event culminates in a live pitch experience where 6 to 8 finalists will present their functional prototypes and business models to a panel of esteemed industry judges.Applications for Phase 1 are officially open. Local founders, students, and innovators are encouraged to submit their pitch to secure their spot in the competition.Apply here:About Sixto PackagingBased in Miami, Florida, Sixto Packaging is a premier flexible packaging manufacturing company operating wide-web flexo presses, laser micro-perforators, and advanced pouch converting machinery. Its specialized division, 305Sixto Digipack, focuses on short-run digital flexible packaging and labels using advanced HP Indigo presses and JetFX embellishments, delivering high-definition, professional-grade quality for brands of all sizes while driving technology and job creation in South Florida.Media Contact:Felipe E. Sixto13301 NW 38 CTOpa-Locka, FL 33054Tel:305-688-5242Fax:305-688-5302...

Felipe Sixto

Sixto Packaging

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Sixto Packaging Announces 'Packaged for Success Challenge,' Awarding $10,000 to Accelerate a CPG Startup News Provided By Sixto Packaging November 11, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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