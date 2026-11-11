Credentialingcheck Launches To End The Expired-License Chaos Plaguing Healthcare Staffing Agencies

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New platform shows every clinician's credential status and expirations in one dashboard - starts free for up to 5 clinicians

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CredentialingCheck (credentialingcheck) today announced the launch of CredentialingCheck, a credentialing platform built for healthcare staffing agencies and designed to replace error-prone spreadsheets with one source of truth for every clinician's licenses, certifications, and expiration dates.Many small and mid-sized staffing agencies still manage credentialing in spreadsheets, shared drives, and inboxes. When a license or certification expires unnoticed, agencies risk non-compliance, delayed placements, and urgent renewals that pull recruiters away from filling critical roles.CredentialingCheck replaces that chaos with a centralized dashboard: agencies can see every clinician's credential status, get alerts before expirations, track renewals, and keep all documents organized in one place - so the right credentialed clinician can be placed at the right time, with confidence."After 15 years in the staffing industry, I watched agencies struggle with spreadsheets that were easy to create but impossible to keep current," said Joseph Centauro, Founder of CredentialingCheck. "CredentialingCheck was built to give agencies a cleaner, simpler way to manage compliance, automate depictions, and place their staff quickly - without hiring extra back-office help. It's a tool I would have loved to have when I ran my own agency, and it starts free."Pricing starts Free: the Free plan covers up to 5 clinicians at no cost and with no credit card required, and paid plans scale from $49.99/month (up to 50 clinicians) to $299.99/month (up to 1,000 clinicians), with custom Enterprise plans available.Agencies can create a free account and add up to 5 clinicians with no credit card required. More information and signup is available at credentialingcheck.CredentialingCheck is a credentialing platform for healthcare staffing agencies that centralizes licenses, certifications, and expiration tracking so agencies can stay compliant and keep placements moving. Learn more at credentialingcheck.

Joseph Centauro

CredentialingCheck

+1 561-261-2250

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CredentialingCheck Launches to End the Expired-License Chaos Plaguing Healthcare Staffing Agencies News Provided By CredentialingCheck November 11, 2026, 20:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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