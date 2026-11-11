Sunlight Solutions Strengthens Latin American Presence With A Connected Insurance Technology Ecosystem

Sunlight Enterprise integrates insurance administration, financial management, digital distribution, and AI capabilities to support insurers in Latin America.

- Antonio Lizano, Executive Director LATAMORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunlight Solutions, a provider of cloud-native insurance technology, is strengthening its presence across Latin America through its comprehensive insurance platform and growing network of regional partners.Developed in-house, Sunlight Enterprise connects insurance administration, financial management, digital distribution, product configuration, and intelligent automation. The platform helps carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and large brokers modernize operations without relying on fragmented technology systems.Through Sunlight Solutions LATAM, the company is expanding relationships with technology providers, implementation partners, and industry organizations to address the region's evolving insurance needs.Beyond Traditional Insurance Core SystemsTraditional insurance core systems have largely focused on policy administration. Sunlight takes a broader approach, connecting operational, financial, commercial, and distribution activities within one platform.Sunlight Enterprise supports Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Marine, Specialty, and other lines of business, with capabilities spanning underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, payments, CRM, and reporting.Its integrated capabilities include:.Unified Financial Intelligence and Management: An integrated financial ecosystem connecting insurance operations, reinsurance accounting, corporate finance, and multi-company management. API-driven architecture and embedded agentic AI help organizations consolidate reporting, automate reconciliation, trace transactions, and gain insights across operations..Product Configuration: Flexible products, pricing, rating rules, coverages, and workflows that help insurers bring offerings to market faster..Regulatory Reporting: Configurable reporting and financial controls to accommodate different accounting, tax, and regulatory requirements..Digital Distribution: APIs and portals connecting insurers with customers, brokers, banks, fintechs, SMEs, and other distribution partners.Together, these capabilities help improve operational visibility, streamline processes, and respond to market changes.Bringing Intelligence into Insurance OperationsSunlight's technology strategy incorporates Agentic AI to support more connected insurance operations. Rather than treating AI as isolated tools, the company focuses on integrating intelligence into business processes across the insurance lifecycle.Capabilities include AI-assisted underwriting, risk analysis, claims management, document processing, financial analysis, and operational monitoring. The goal is to help professionals access relevant information and make informed decisions with appropriate human oversight.Strengthening Regional PartnershipsLatin American insurance markets have distinct regulatory requirements, distribution structures, and business needs. Sunlight is expanding its regional partner ecosystem to make its established platform capabilities more accessible.As part of this strategy, Sunlight Solutions has entered into a partnership with Ebix Latin America, combining Ebix's digital distribution and front-office capabilities with Sunlight's core insurance and policy administration platform.Ebix Latin America brings deep domain expertise in the insurance sector, with a long-standing track record of marketing, selling and deploying its own technology products to carriers and brokers, as well as delivering professional services across the region. Its client base spans leading insurance carriers and brokerages throughout Latin America."Latin America represents an extraordinary opportunity for insurance modernization. Insurers need more than traditional policy administration. They need technology that connects their operations, financial processes, distribution channels, and business intelligence," said Antonio Lizano, Executive Director LATAM, Sunlight Solutions. "We already have the technology foundation to support that transformation. Our priority is to strengthen regional relationships, build a connected partner ecosystem, and give insurers the flexibility to innovate and grow without adding unnecessary complexity."With more than a decade of experience and a presence across four continents, Sunlight continues to invest in technology innovation, partnerships, and implementation capabilities throughout Latin America.The company is focused on expanding collaboration with insurers, brokers, reinsurers, financial institutions, insurtechs, and technology providers across Latin America.Learn more: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/About Sunlight SolutionsSunlight Solutions delivers modern, cloud-native technology that helps insurance organizations manage complex operations and adapt to changing business needs. Its flagship platform, Sunlight Enterprise, brings together policy administration, financial management, reinsurance, product configuration, and digital distribution in one flexible, configurable system supporting multiple lines of business.

Meredith Nitchals

Sunlight Solutions

+1 612-865-6211

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Sunlight Solutions Strengthens Latin American Presence with a Connected Insurance Technology Ecosystem News Provided By Sunlight Solutions November 11, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Technology



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