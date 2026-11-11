Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 Reveals First Speakers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance has announced the first wave of speakers for, a conference scheduled forat thein Bangkok. The event is framed around a theme of, with the company saying the program will examine the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, including topics such as payments, tokenized stocks, real-world assets and digital asset market development.

In a statement shared on November 11, 2026, Binance said the lineup brings together“leading pan-regional policymakers” and industry executives. The company highlighted regulators and officials who it said reflect growing collaboration between government institutions and digital finance builders.

Confirmed speakers named by Binance

Binance's announcement includes two early speakers from the public sector: Gizzat Baitursynov, Vice Minister at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and Shaun Tan, Head of Crypto and Fintech Growth at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in Bhutan.

The speaker list also names a range of finance, blockchain and payments figures, with roles attributed by Binance. Among those listed are:

Dan Maley, APAC Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets Ecosystem Development at Franklin Templeton Kelly Sohn, Head of Digital Asset at Mirae Asset Securities (HK) Limited Min Linn, Managing Director and Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, Asia Pacific at Visa Thomas Chen, Chief Business Officer at BNB Chain Yuki Jinguji, Head of Financial Business Development at PayPay Corporation Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca Ella Zhang, Managing Partner and Head of YZi Labs

The announcement also cites speakers from crypto media, research and on-chain data, including Nic Puckrin (Coin Bureau), Joshua de Vos (CoinDesk), Alex Svanevik (Nansen), Anastasia Melachrinos (Kaiko) and Roosa Kivisto (DeFiLlama).

Binance executives to appear

Binance said its stage will also include company leadership. The named representatives include Richard Teng, Co-CEO; Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; and other Binance officials and executives including Eowyn Chen, Chief Marketing Officer; SB Seker, Head of APAC; Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional; Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading; Thomas Gregory, VP of Payments and Fiat; Jeff Li, VP of Product; Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer; and Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Binance TH by Gulf Binance.

Binance also listed other figures, including Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom; Sushant Singh, APAC Expansion at Tether; and Matthew Roszak, Chairman of Bloq. The company also included CZ (Changpeng Zhao) as a named participant.

Company comments and upcoming agenda

In its statement, Binance attributed remarks to Richard Teng, saying regulatory innovation, in his view, is increasingly being shaped outside traditional financial centers, and that the regulatory frameworks and infrastructure built by different jurisdictions influence capital flows and market development. The company also attributed comments to Yi He saying the event's focus is on improving access, strengthening user protections, and delivering seamless experiences, with“Evolve” as the event's organizing theme.

Binance said more speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The company also said it will hold a pre-event Binance Live session on November 17 at 11:00 UTC on Binance Square, featuring additional guests as a lead-in to the main BBW program.

Source: Original announcement.

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