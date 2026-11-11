TSX Plows Forward
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as strong?results from U.S. cloud company CoreWeave revived enthusiasm around?AI trade, while higher?oil prices lifted?energy stocks.
The TSX regained 223.55 points to open Wednesday at 36,394.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.28 cents to 70.21 cents U.S.
Barrick Mining filed for an initial public offering of its North American business in New York. In Toronto, Barrick shares hesitated 35 cents to $56.06.
Minutes showed the Bank of Canada (BoC), which raised rates for the first time in more than three years last month, acknowledged considerable uncertainty over the inflationary impact of higher energy prices and the U.S. trade war, but agreed that uncertainty would not prevent further policy action if needed
Markets are pricing in a 48% chance of another rate hike by the BoC.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 1.72 points to 820.37.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by energy, up 1.8%, while information technology captured 1.6%, and financials claimed 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by health-care, pointing down 0.8%, while gold and consumer staples each slid 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia following back-to-back losing sessions for the chipmaker.
The Dow Jones Industrial index lost 126.61 points to 52,105.28.
The S&P 500 index regrouped 60.85 points to 7,581.78
The tech-heavy NASDAQ headed higher 379.28 points, or 1.3%, to 25,374.26.
Neocloud stock CoreWeave rallied 13% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. CoreWeave also lifted its operating income and revenue guidance for 2026.
Nvidia, meanwhile, climbed 3%, after the stock dropped nearly 10% to begin the week following CEO Jensen Huang confirming he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on the broader market Tuesday, with the major averages ending the session lower.
The U.S. bond market is closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Oil prices surged $1.49 to $87.53 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $6.20 to $4,024.00 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as strong?results from U.S. cloud company CoreWeave revived enthusiasm around?AI trade, while higher?oil prices lifted?energy stocks.
The TSX regained 223.55 points to open Wednesday at 36,394.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.28 cents to 70.21 cents U.S.
Barrick Mining filed for an initial public offering of its North American business in New York. In Toronto, Barrick shares hesitated 35 cents to $56.06.
Minutes showed the Bank of Canada (BoC), which raised rates for the first time in more than three years last month, acknowledged considerable uncertainty over the inflationary impact of higher energy prices and the U.S. trade war, but agreed that uncertainty would not prevent further policy action if needed
Markets are pricing in a 48% chance of another rate hike by the BoC.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 1.72 points to 820.37.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by energy, up 1.8%, while information technology captured 1.6%, and financials claimed 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by health-care, pointing down 0.8%, while gold and consumer staples each slid 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia following back-to-back losing sessions for the chipmaker.
The Dow Jones Industrial index lost 126.61 points to 52,105.28.
The S&P 500 index regrouped 60.85 points to 7,581.78
The tech-heavy NASDAQ headed higher 379.28 points, or 1.3%, to 25,374.26.
Neocloud stock CoreWeave rallied 13% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. CoreWeave also lifted its operating income and revenue guidance for 2026.
Nvidia, meanwhile, climbed 3%, after the stock dropped nearly 10% to begin the week following CEO Jensen Huang confirming he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on the broader market Tuesday, with the major averages ending the session lower.
The U.S. bond market is closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Oil prices surged $1.49 to $87.53 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $6.20 to $4,024.00 U.S. an ounce.
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