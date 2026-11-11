ATCO, CCL, Chorus At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $86.76. Last week, ATCO announced third quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $112 million ($1.00 per share), which were $9 million ($0.08 per share) higher compared to $103 million ($0.92 per share) in the third quarter of 2025.
CCL Industries Inc Class B (T.B Hit a new 52-Week High of $101.59. Wednesday, CCL announced Q3 Results. Sales increased 12.9% on 6.9% organic growth, 3.9% acquisition growth and 2.1% positive currency translation. Operating income improved 10.7%, with a 16.1% operating margin down 30 bps
Chorus Aviation Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.02. Monday, Chorus reported Q3 2026 Net Income of $15.6 million, Earnings per Common Share - Basic of $0.70, Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic of $0.68, Adjusted EBITDA of $47.7 million, and Free Cash Flow of $26.9 million.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $133.12. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.88. Descartes is back in focus after announcing that its MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility platform now plugs directly into SAP Business Network, feeding container level tracking data into existing SAP freight workflows.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.38. Last week, Dexterra delivered strong quarterly results, with consolidated revenue of $291.2 million in Q3 2026, up from $281.2 million in Q3 2025.
Canoe EIT Income (EIT-UN) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.15. Monday, Canoe EIT Income Fund announced the November 2026 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. Additionally, the Fund announces quarterly distributions of $0.30 per unit for holders of its Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (EIT.A) and Series 2 Preferred Units (EIT.B), and $0.3125 per unit for holders of its Series 3 Preferred Units. Unitholders of record on November 20, 2026, will receive the applicable distributions, payable on December 15, 2026.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $220.44. Kinaxis announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Quebecor Inc Class B Sv (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.46. Last week, Quebecor reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, with net income totaling $302.6 million or $1.33 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result was up from a profit of $238.7 million or $1.03 per share a year earlier.
Stingray Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.04. This morning, the company reported Q2 net income appreciated to $16.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2027 compared to $11.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026.
Thinkific Labs Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.41. Thinkific achieved its highest profitability ever, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million (10% of revenue) and targets 25% free cash flow margin in 2027.
TVA Group Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.95. No news stories available.
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available.
CCL Industries Inc Class B (T.B Hit a new 52-Week High of $101.59. Wednesday, CCL announced Q3 Results. Sales increased 12.9% on 6.9% organic growth, 3.9% acquisition growth and 2.1% positive currency translation. Operating income improved 10.7%, with a 16.1% operating margin down 30 bps
Chorus Aviation Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.02. Monday, Chorus reported Q3 2026 Net Income of $15.6 million, Earnings per Common Share - Basic of $0.70, Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic of $0.68, Adjusted EBITDA of $47.7 million, and Free Cash Flow of $26.9 million.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $133.12. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.88. Descartes is back in focus after announcing that its MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility platform now plugs directly into SAP Business Network, feeding container level tracking data into existing SAP freight workflows.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.38. Last week, Dexterra delivered strong quarterly results, with consolidated revenue of $291.2 million in Q3 2026, up from $281.2 million in Q3 2025.
Canoe EIT Income (EIT-UN) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.15. Monday, Canoe EIT Income Fund announced the November 2026 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. Additionally, the Fund announces quarterly distributions of $0.30 per unit for holders of its Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (EIT.A) and Series 2 Preferred Units (EIT.B), and $0.3125 per unit for holders of its Series 3 Preferred Units. Unitholders of record on November 20, 2026, will receive the applicable distributions, payable on December 15, 2026.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $220.44. Kinaxis announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
Quebecor Inc Class B Sv (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.46. Last week, Quebecor reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, with net income totaling $302.6 million or $1.33 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result was up from a profit of $238.7 million or $1.03 per share a year earlier.
Stingray Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.04. This morning, the company reported Q2 net income appreciated to $16.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2027 compared to $11.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026.
Thinkific Labs Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.41. Thinkific achieved its highest profitability ever, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million (10% of revenue) and targets 25% free cash flow margin in 2027.
TVA Group Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.95. No news stories available.
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available.
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