Shehbaz, Pezeshkian Discuss West Asia Situation At Antalya Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Nov 11 (NNN) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed West Asia tensions and bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), in Antalya, Turkiye on Wednesday.

They exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Pezeshkian "appreciated Pakistan's consistent diplomatic support to Iran and efforts for regional peace and security", it added.

Shehbaz, whose country has played a significant role in easing hostilities between Iran and the United States (US), expressed "deep concern over the prolonged conflict and emphasised the need for dialogue, restraint, de-escalation, and sustained diplomatic engagement" to achieve regional peace.

The Pakistan prime minister stressed the need to build on the understandings reached between Iran and the US under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed in June.

The meeting took place in "a warm and cordial atmosphere", and the two leaders underscored the need to further strengthen historically close Pakistan-Iran relations, the Pakistan statement noted.

--NNN