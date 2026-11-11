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Freya Bayne


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:43

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science, University of East London
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I'm a Lecturer Sport and Exercise Science at University of East London, with a passion for understanding how humans perform, adapt, and thrive in extreme environments. My work bridges physiology and psychology exploring how the body and mind respond to environmental stressors (hot, cold, altitude).

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science, University of East London

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