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Stephen Winter


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:41

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

I tend to research in areas of transitional and historical justice but my interests in political theory, politics and philosophy are pretty broad.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Education
  • 2006 University of Oxford, Dphil in Political Theory

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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