Lauren Brocki

Lauren's research focuses on quality improvement in Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), educator qualifications, and the perspectives of ECEC stakeholders. With a particular interest in Montessori education, Lauren brings a rich background in early years teaching, curriculum development, and tertiary education across Australia and the United Kingdom. Her work is underpinned by a commitment to advancing educational quality and supporting professional growth within the early childhood sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.