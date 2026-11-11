Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Lauren Brocki


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:41

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Early Childhood Education, University of New England
Profile Articles

Lauren's research focuses on quality improvement in Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), educator qualifications, and the perspectives of ECEC stakeholders. With a particular interest in Montessori education, Lauren brings a rich background in early years teaching, curriculum development, and tertiary education across Australia and the United Kingdom. Her work is underpinned by a commitment to advancing educational quality and supporting professional growth within the early childhood sector.

Experience
  • 2025–present Lecturer, University of New England

The Conversation

MENAFN11112026000199003603ID1111949195


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search