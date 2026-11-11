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Margaret Bearman


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:40

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor (Assessment and Digital Learning), Deakin University
Profile Articles

My research seeks to improve higher and professional education. I'm interested in how we can design educational experiences to prepare our students for a complex professional working environments that are increasingly digital in nature. Past and present projects include: investigating how university educators design assessments; exploring the nature of feedback in complex work cultures; and understanding how universities can prepare students for a digital world.

Experience
  • –present Professor, CRADLE, Deakin University
Education
  • 2001 Monash University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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