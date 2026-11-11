Margaret Bearman

My research seeks to improve higher and professional education. I'm interested in how we can design educational experiences to prepare our students for a complex professional working environments that are increasingly digital in nature. Past and present projects include: investigating how university educators design assessments; exploring the nature of feedback in complex work cultures; and understanding how universities can prepare students for a digital world.

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