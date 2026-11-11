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Samuel Lai


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:39

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Early Research Career Fellow, Space & Astronomy, CSIRO
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Samuel Lai earned his PhD in the Research School of Astronomy & Astrophysics at Australian National University working with A/Prof Christian Wolf and Dr Christopher Onken on high-redshift ultraluminous quasars. Prior to the PhD, Samuel worked at Gemini Observatory North in Hawaii studying rare cases of white dwarfs accreting from tidally disrupted planetesimals.

At CSIRO, he uses his experience on black hole accretion disc magnetohydrodynamic simulations to produce realistic fiducial images to test and train novel image reconstruction algorithms.

Experience
  • –present CSIRO Early Research Career Fellow, CSIRO
Education
  • 2024 Australian National University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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