Professor Emerita, Curtin Law School and Curtin Business School, Curtin University

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Professor Helen Hodgson is an expert in Taxation, based at the Curtin Law School. Her research is in the areas where tax and social policy intersect: superannuation; housing and inequality. She has contributed significantly to policy review in the areas of superannuation and the tax and transfer system.

Helen has been teaching taxation law in business and law schools since 1989, and joined the Curtin Law School in 2014. Her areas of teaching include superannuation, capital gains tax and the taxation of trusts and companies. She is the Director of Graduate Studies for the Curtin Law School, and has previously held research and teaching leadership positions at Curtin and UNSW. Helen was also a Member of the Legislative Council in Western Australia between 1997 and 2001.

Helen holds qualifications in accounting, business law and taxation, is a Fellow of the Australian Society of CPA's and a Chartered Tax Advisor. She is a member of the ACOSS Tax and Superannuation Advisory Group, and a Director and Member of the Social Policy Committee of the National Foundation for Australian Women.



2026–present Professor emerita, Curtin Law School

2019–2026 Professor, Curtin Law School

2014–2018 Associate professor, Curtin Law School

2004–2013 Senior Lecturer, Atax, UNSW

2001–2004 Lecturer, ECU

1997–2001 Member of the Legislative Council, WA Parliament 1989–1997 Lecturer, Curtin University



2013 UNSW, PhD

1994 UNSW, Master of Taxation

1991 Curtin University, Post Graduate Diploma of Business (Business Law) 1986 WA Institute of Tecnology, Bachelor of Business

Taxation Law (180125)

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