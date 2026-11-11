Honorary Senior Lecturer, Australian National University

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Dr Melanie Pill is a Honorary Senior Lecturer at ANU and leading expert on international climate change policy, with almost 15 years of experience in the areas of climate change finance, loss and damage as well as adaptation with a focus on the Pacific. With her background as an economist she expands her expertise to renewable energy, energy efficiency and decarbonisation. She regularly attends meetings of the UNFCCC such as the Conference of the Parties as delegate as well as representative for the ANU. Dr Pill has founded“The Climate Project”, a strategic advisory, consisting of a consortium of researchers working together with multilateral organisations and governments, shaping global, regional and national climate change policy.

–present PhD candidate, Australian National University

Experience