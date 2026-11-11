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Natasha Lindstaedt


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:37

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
Profile Articles

Natasha Lindstaedt is a Professor in the Department of Government at the University of Essex.

Her research interests are Authoritarian Regimes, Populism, Failed States, International Development, and Violent Non-State Actors, having written books on authoritarianism, democratic backsliding, and the rise of authoritarian populism. Her most recent work has focused on personalist dictatorships and autocratization in Eurasia and resistance to autocratization.

Teaching Interests: International Relations and Comparative Politics, with specific interest in Development, Middle East Politics, African Politics and Latin American Politics. She has taught MA and undergraduate courses at the University of Amsterdam, the Vrije Universiteit (VU), California State University (Long Beach).

Other research areas: Development, G and Foreign Aid
Challenges of Human Security
Disease, Disaster and Climate Change: Issues in Human Security

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, University of Essex

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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