Dara Delgado

Assistant Professor of Religion, University of North Carolina Wilmington

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My research interests include Race, Gender, and Popular Culture in American Religious Life during the late nineteenth to mid-twentieth centuries. From 2018 to 2019, I was an AAUW Dissertation Fellow and a 2023-2025 Public Religion Research Fellow. I have written about Pentecostals/Pentecostalism in scholarly journals (The Journal of Black Religious Thought, Pneuma: The Journal of the Society for Pentecostal Studies, and Canadian Journal of Pentecostal-Charismatic Christianity) and edited volumes. Moreover, I have contributed to popular news outlets like Religion News Service, Political Theology Network, and Religion Dispatches. I am continuing my work on Bishop Ida Bell Robinson, founder of the Mount Sinai Holy Church of America, in a forthcoming book with Penn State University Press (2026). The text employs a social-historical frame that utilizes various theories on race, gender, and class to provide a critical examination of Bishop Robinson's life and work. As part of my service to the guild, I am an Associate Editor of Pneuma: The Journal of the Society of Pentecostal Studies, Chair of the History Interest Group for the Society of Pentecostal Studies, and a member of the steering committee for the Pentecostal-Charismatic section of the American Academy of Religion.



2025–present Assistant Professor of American Religion, UNC Wilmington 2020–2025 Assistant Professor of Religious Studies-Christianity, Allegheny College

2019 University of Dayton, Doctor of Philosophy

2026 The Subversive Pulpit: Gender and Religious Authority in the Ministry of Ida Bell Robinson, Penn State University Press



American Academy of Religion

Society of Pentecostal Studies American Association of Church History

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