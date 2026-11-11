Dara Delgado
- Assistant Professor of Religion, University of North Carolina Wilmington
My research interests include Race, Gender, and Popular Culture in American Religious Life during the late nineteenth to mid-twentieth centuries. From 2018 to 2019, I was an AAUW Dissertation Fellow and a 2023-2025 Public Religion Research Fellow. I have written about Pentecostals/Pentecostalism in scholarly journals (The Journal of Black Religious Thought, Pneuma: The Journal of the Society for Pentecostal Studies, and Canadian Journal of Pentecostal-Charismatic Christianity) and edited volumes. Moreover, I have contributed to popular news outlets like Religion News Service, Political Theology Network, and Religion Dispatches. I am continuing my work on Bishop Ida Bell Robinson, founder of the Mount Sinai Holy Church of America, in a forthcoming book with Penn State University Press (2026). The text employs a social-historical frame that utilizes various theories on race, gender, and class to provide a critical examination of Bishop Robinson's life and work. As part of my service to the guild, I am an Associate Editor of Pneuma: The Journal of the Society of Pentecostal Studies, Chair of the History Interest Group for the Society of Pentecostal Studies, and a member of the steering committee for the Pentecostal-Charismatic section of the American Academy of Religion.Experience
- 2025–present Assistant Professor of American Religion, UNC Wilmington 2020–2025 Assistant Professor of Religious Studies-Christianity, Allegheny College
- 2019 University of Dayton, Doctor of Philosophy
- 2026 The Subversive Pulpit: Gender and Religious Authority in the Ministry of Ida Bell Robinson, Penn State University Press
- American Academy of Religion Society of Pentecostal Studies American Association of Church History
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