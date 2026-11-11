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Loren Gaudet


Date: 2026-11-11 03:08:35

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Teaching Professor, Academic and Technical Writing Program, University of Victoria
Profile Articles

Dr. Loren Gaudet is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Academic and Technical Writing Program at the University of Victoria. Her research and teaching focuses on first-year writing, specifically, fostering belonging in the writing classroom by leveraging existing institutional resources, and on the rhetoric of health and medicine, specifically, the rhetorical history of Lyme disease. Her academic work has appeared in Discourse and Writing/Rédactologie, BMJ's Medical Humanities, Health, and the Journal of Medical Humanities. She has also co-authored open educational resources including sections of STEM Writing Resources for Learning (ScWRL) and Why Write? A Guide for Students in Canada.

Experience
  • 2021–present Assistant Teaching Professor, Academic and Technical Writing Program, University of Victoria
  • 2019–2021 Lecturer, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media Studies, University of British Columbia
Education
  • 2020 University of British Columbia, PhD English Languages and Literatures (Rhetoric and Science and Technology Studies)

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The Conversation

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