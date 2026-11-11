Russia, Ukraine Agree On Large-Scale Prisoner Exchange After US-Mediated Talks In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to carry out a large-scale prisoner exchange following trilateral talks with the United States in Abu Dhabi. Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and an aide to President Vladimir Putin, announced the agreement, adding that the details of the exchange would be disclosed soon.

Medinsky identified the future of Europe's security architecture after the end of the conflict in Ukraine as one of the central issues discussed during the negotiations.

He said the conflict had demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the existing security system and stressed that any new framework should take into account the interests of all countries.

Medinsky said the delegations had presented their respective positions with the participation of US representatives and reached a mutual understanding on several issues. He added that discussions would continue.

Answering questions from journalists, the Russian presidential aide said details of the negotiations would be made public once final agreements had been reached.

Medinsky also said the Russian delegation had held no contacts with European representatives in Abu Dhabi.

He thanked the UAE leadership for hosting the negotiations and US President Donald Trump's envoys for their work during the discussions.

The trilateral negotiations took place in the UAE capital on November 10 and 11. The meeting on the second day lasted just under two hours.