UK's Burnham Rules Out Rejoining EU Single Market
United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham rejected on Wednesday calls to rejoin the European Union's single market, but noted London does want to reach a deal with the bloc.
"We are honoring our manifesto to have deeper ties. There is the prospect of a deal with Europe that could add up to 0.4% to GDP," Burnham said while answering Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
The UK prime minister also promised to present his "10-year plan for Britain" to Parliament before its Christmas break.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment