Italy's Meloni Calls Emergency Meeting After Bomb Threats Target Hundreds Of Schools

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called an emergency meeting following a wave of bomb threats targeting schools across the country, prompting evacuations in several cities, including the capital, Rome.

The ANSA news agency reported the development, citing sources in the prime minister's office. The meeting is intended to assess the situation and coordinate the necessary security measures.

According to Corriere della Sera, threatening emails were sent to the administrative offices of approximately 300 schools across Italy. More than 100 educational institutions were subsequently placed on bomb alert, with numerous schools evacuated.

Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 reported that the threatening messages, allegedly signed by "Mikhail Andropov", claimed that explosive devices had been planted in several schools.

Security checks are being conducted at institutions that received the emails. In Rome, numerous schools were evacuated, including educational facilities in the Appio-Tuscolano district and nearby kindergartens.

The emails also allegedly claimed that an explosive device had been placed in Prime Minister Meloni's car.

The latest incidents come amid a series of security concerns in Italy in recent weeks, including cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems and false bomb alerts involving aircraft.

Luca Pirondini, a lawmaker from the opposition Five Star Movement (M5S), described the developments as a serious warning sign and called on Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to brief parliament on the situation.