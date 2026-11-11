Leyla Aliyeva Participates In“High-Level Meeting Of The Spouses Of Heads Of State And Government Of Global Zero Waste Alliance”

On November 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the“High-Level Meeting of the Spouses of Heads of State and Government of the Global Zero Waste Alliance,” held within the framework of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye.

The meeting focused on concrete mechanisms for combating the climate crisis, promoting zero-waste policies, exchanging international experience in waste management, developing joint environmental projects between countries, and expanding local initiatives to the global level.

Speaking at the event, Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye, stated that through the Global Zero Waste Alliance, they aim to create a strong platform for cooperation where countries share successful practices, develop joint projects, and promote local solutions on a global scale.