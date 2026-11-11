Post-Mortem Report Cites Heart Attack In Nowshera School Death Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Saqib Rahman

The post-mortem report regarding the death of an elderly man at Government Primary School Syed Akbar Korona in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been released, stating that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The elderly man died at the school a few days ago following a minor argument. School Principal Ijazur Rehman was accused of killing him by hitting him with a brick or stone. Following the incident, police arrested the principal.

However, the post-mortem report has identified a heart attack as the cause of death, while allegations that the principal assaulted the man and struck him with a brick are also being disputed.

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According to available departmental documents, school watchman Niaz Akbar had previously been involved in a dispute with Principal Ijazur Rehman. The two later reached a settlement, following which the Education Department transferred the watchman to another location under the Criminal Act.

Following the latest incident, the watchman, his brothers and other individuals allegedly created chaos at the school and attempted to set the building on fire. Reports suggest that Principal Ijazur Rehman was safely evacuated from a charged crowd of around 200 people.

In view of the various aspects of the incident, local residents have demanded that the government and relevant authorities conduct an impartial investigation based on the post-mortem report, video evidence, eyewitness accounts and departmental records. They have also called for those involved in the violence to be identified.